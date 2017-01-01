Skip to content
2 min readAccountants

What does net 30 mean in finance?

Our full guide to net 30 payment terms for businesses.

2 min readAccountants

What is the formula for return on capital employed (ROCE)?

Find out how to calculate return on capital employed (ROCE).

2 min readAccountants

Small business tax credits and your business

Are you eligible for small business tax credits? Find out here.

2 min readAccountants

How to Calculate Net Present Value (NPV)

Calculating NPV? Here’s our net present value formula.

2 min readAccountants

An introduction to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)

Earnings before interest and taxes measures your company’s profitability.

2 min readAccountants

An introduction to international financial reporting standards (IFRS)

IFRS provides an accounting framework for international businesses.

3 min readAccountants

An introduction to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)

GAAP standardizes and regulates accounting across different industries.

2 min readAccountants

Accounting Rate of Return (ARR) | Definition & Formula

A breakdown of everything you need to know when calculating ARR...

