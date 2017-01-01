Accountants
2 min readAccountantsWhat does net 30 mean in finance?
Our full guide to net 30 payment terms for businesses.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the formula for return on capital employed (ROCE)?
Find out how to calculate return on capital employed (ROCE).
2 min readAccountantsSmall business tax credits and your business
Are you eligible for small business tax credits? Find out here.
2 min readAccountantsHow to Calculate Net Present Value (NPV)
Calculating NPV? Here’s our net present value formula.
2 min readAccountantsAn introduction to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
Earnings before interest and taxes measures your company’s profitability.
2 min readAccountantsAn introduction to international financial reporting standards (IFRS)
IFRS provides an accounting framework for international businesses.
3 min readAccountantsAn introduction to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)
GAAP standardizes and regulates accounting across different industries.
2 min readAccountantsAccounting Rate of Return (ARR) | Definition & Formula
A breakdown of everything you need to know when calculating ARR...