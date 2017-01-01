Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Accountants

2 min readAccountants

What is the liquidity coverage ratio?

Get the lowdown on LCR with our liquidity coverage ratio summary.

2 min readAccountants

What Is Revenue Recognition?

Revenue recognition helps to identify at what point “cash” becomes “revenue.”

2 min readAccountants

What Are Assets Under Management (AUM)?

AUM is the total value of investments an entity manages on behalf of clients.

2 min readAccountants

What Is the Net Sales Formula?

The formula for net sales can provide a clearer picture of your firm’s revenue.

2 min readAccountants

How to Calculate Marginal Cost

Get the lowdown on the importance of the marginal cost formula.

2 min readFinance

What Is Revenue Run Rate?

Revenue run rate is a great way to predict future financial performance.

3 min readAccountants

What Is Fair Value Accounting?

Explore the pros and cons of fair value accounting with GoCardless.

2 min readAccountants

What are debtors and creditors?

Learn more about the difference between debtors and creditors, right here.

2 min readAccountants

What is the current ratio?

Get the inside track on the current ratio formula, right here.

2 min readAccountants

What Is a Liquidity Ratio?

Liquidity ratio formulas indicate whether you can pay off your debts.

3 min readAccountants

Understanding the Order to Cash Cycle

The order to cash cycle covers every business process related to making a sale.

2 min readAccountants

What is the interest coverage ratio?

Explore the interest coverage ratio formula, different variations, and more.

2 min readAccountants

Budget vs. forecast: what’s the difference?

Budgets are goals, forecasts are predictions. Read on for more information.

2 min readAccountants

A guide to liquidity in accounting

What are liquid assets in accounting? Get the inside track with our guide.

2 min readAccountants

What does OPEX (operating expenses) mean for my business?

Find out everything you need to know about the OPEX formula, right here.

2 min readAccountants

What is profit per employee and how can it help my business?

Find out how to calculate profit per employee with our simple guide.

3 min readAccountants

What Is a Pro Forma Statement?

Explore the benefits of pro forma financial statements with our simple guide.

2 min readAccountants

What Is a Burden Rate?

Learn everything you need to know about the burden rate formula.

2 min readAccountants

Accounts payable: everything you need to know

Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.

2 min readAccountants

What Does Impairment Mean in Accounting?

Find out more about what is meant by impairment of assets with our easy guide.

2 min readAccountants

Understanding Accruals in Accounting

Accruals are expenses/revenue for which cash hasn’t yet changed hands.

2 min readAccountants

What Is the Debt Service Coverage Ratio?

The debt service coverage ratio measures your firm’s ability to repay debts.

2 min readAccountants

What Is Activity-Based Costing?

Explore the advantages and disadvantages of activity-based costing.

2 min readAccountants

How to Use Trend Analysis Effectively

Understand how to use trend analysis methods to help your business.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales