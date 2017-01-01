Skip to content
What is reserve accounting?

What is reserve accounting?

Reserves are profits that have been set aside for a specific purpose

What is operating leverage?

What is operating leverage?

Operating leverage reveals what percentage of your total costs are fixed

2 min readAccountants

How can aging of accounts receivable help your business?

Aging reports for accounts receivable can help improve your financial health

What is a compliance audit?

What is a compliance audit?

A compliance audit can keep your business above board. Here’s how

What is an operational audit?

What is an operational audit?

Is it time for your business to undergo an operational audit? Find out here.

An Accounting Cycle Guide

An Accounting Cycle Guide

The accounting cycle is something every business needs to know.

2 min readAccountants

IFRS vs. GAAP: what’s the difference?

Understand the key IFRS vs. GAAP differences with our comprehensive guide

What Are Assets in Accounting?

What Are Assets in Accounting?

How many types of assets in accounting are there? Find out here.

2 min readAccountants

What is the last in, first out (LIFO) method?

LIFO assumes that the last item of inventory purchased will be the first sold

Income Statement

Income Statement

Income statements are one of the most important financial documents

What Is Absorption Costing?

What Is Absorption Costing?

Learn how to work out absorption costing with our definitive guide

What Are Accrued Liabilities?

What Are Accrued Liabilities?

Accrued liabilities are expenses you’ve incurred but haven’t been billed for

2 min readAccountants

How to Improve Your Billing Process

Improve your company’s customer billing process with five simple steps

2 min readAccountants

What are basic accounting adjusting entries?

Adjusting entries let you adjust revenues and expenses to the correct period

What is bank reconciliation?

What is bank reconciliation?

Learn how to do bank reconciliation, step by step, with our handy guide

What Is a Financial Audit?

What Is a Financial Audit?

Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position

What is an addenda record?

What is an addenda record?

Addenda records are a type of ACH record. Read on to find out more

What is an onerous contract?

What is an onerous contract?

Onerous contracts are contracts that cost more to fulfil than you’ll get back

What is frequency distribution?

What is frequency distribution?

Get the lowdown on frequency distribution tables and graphs, right here

2 min readAccountants

What is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?

EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.

2 min readAccountants

What Is a Dividend Payout Ratio?

Explore the dividend payout ratio formula in further depth, right here

What is excise tax?

What is excise tax?

Excise tax is an indirect tax on specific goods and services, like alcohol

What is MACRS depreciation?

What is MACRS depreciation?

Learn how to do a MACRS depreciation calculation with our simple guide

2 min readAccountants

What is the interest coverage ratio, and how do you calculate it?

Get a little more information on interest coverage ratio calculations

