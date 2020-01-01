Accountants
What is the Luhn Algorithm?
Learn how the Luhn Algorithm verifies credit cards and other number sequences
What is inherent risk?
Learn how to determine inherent risk and its effects on overall audit risk
What is Sensitivity Analysis?
Find out about sensitivity analysis in our comprehensive guide
What is an EBITDA margin?
Learn everything you need to know about an EBITDA margin in our detailed guide
What is notes payable?
Learn the difference between accounts payable and notes payable in accounting.
What is the matching principle in accounting?
It costs money to make money, which is where the matching principle comes in
What is hurdle rate?
The hurdle rate is a useful decision-making metric for any business owner
What does general ledger mean?
Discover the general ledger basics here to use in accounting
What is ABC analysis?
Make better sense of your business inventory using an ABC analysis
What does budget variance mean?
When expectation doesn’t meet reality, budget variance holds the key
Actual vs. forecast templates
Actual vs. forecast templates help you compare your goals to your results
The impact of Brexit on IFRS in the UK
From January 2021, the UK will replace the IFRS with a national framework
What is a credit limit?
Find out how your credit limit impacts how you fund your business
What are operating expenses?
The operating expenses ratio is a key metric for your business.
What is the market risk premium?
Sometimes, taking risks pays off. Learn about market risk premium
Direct tax vs. indirect tax
There’s a simple difference: indirect tax is taken out during the supply chain
How to calculate your overtime tax
Overtime is taxed at the same rate as ordinary pay
What is progressive tax?
Progressive tax is a system of taxation wherein higher earners pay more
What is inventory turnover ratio?
Your inventory turnover ratio shows how efficiently you’re managing your stock
Discount factor table and definition
Learn how to create a discount factor table, and what it’s used for
Profitability index formula and template
Learn how to calculate profitability index formulas and create a template
What is the accumulated depreciation formula?
Balance your financial statements with the accumulated depreciation formula