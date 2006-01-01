Accountants
2 min readAccountantsAnalysis of Variance (ANOVA)
Compare multiple groups or variables with an analysis of variance
2 min readAccountantsHow to create an accounts receivable template
Discover the building blocks of an accounts receivable template.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is regression analysis?
Use historical data to forecast financial trends with regression analysis
2 min readAccountantsUnderstanding the gross margin formula
Track your company's efficiency with the gross profit margin formula
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is the Equity Method of Accounting?
Discover when the equity method of accounting applies and how it works
2 min readAccountantsWhat is an ad valorem tax?
Find out how ad valorem taxes are calculated and when they apply to you
2 min readAccountantsWhat is vertical analysis?
Vertical analysis is a way of analysing your financial statements
2 min readAccountantsWhat is management accounting?
Management accounting is all about using accounting data to boost efficiency
2 min readAccountantsHow the acid test ratio helps small businesses
Review the importance of the acid test ratio for small businesses and start-ups
2 min readAccountantsWhat are statutory books?
Statutory books are required under the provisions of the Companies Act 2006
2 min readAccountantsWhat are corporation tax losses?
There may be relief available to reduce your corporation tax loss
2 min readAccountantsEarnings per share: what is it and how to calculate it
Discover what earnings per share means and how to calculate it
3 min readAccountantsAccounting equation: a complete guide
Keep your business books balanced using the accounting equation
2 min readAccountantsAccounting period: a complete guide
Find out what an accounting period is and how it’s used in business
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a statutory audit?
A statutory audit is a review of an organisation's financial records
2 min readAccountantsWhat are provisions in accounting?
Discover the meaning of provisions in accounting and how it’s used
2 min readAccountantsIndexation: what is it and how to calculate it
Here's what you need to know about indexation for companies
2 min readAccountantsJob Costing: What is it and how to calculate it?
Job costing can help businesses keep on track with a budget. Here’s how
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a zero-based budget?
Discover how a zero-based budget could boost business efficiency
2 min readAccountantsWhat is time value of money?
Find out how time value of money can help you make better investments
2 min readAccountantsCost-Volume-Profit Analysis (CVP): A Complete Guide
Cost-volume-profit analysis helps you make sure you’re making money
2 min readAccountantsA complete guide to capital allowances
Are you taking all your deductions? Find out more about capital allowances