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Top Payment Gateways in the US
Top Payment Gateways in the US

Find the best payment gateway for your business with our guide.

3 min read
Payments
The Future of Money: A World Without Cash
The Future of Money: A World Without Cash

What is a cashless society and what are its pros and cons?

3 min read
Payments
What are Account-to-Account payments?
What are Account-to-Account payments?

Learn everything you need to know about account-to-account payments

6 min read
Open banking
Fastest Way to Transfer Money Between Banks
Fastest Way to Transfer Money Between Banks

What’s the fastest way to transfer money between banks? Find out more.

2 min read
Payments
Invoice vs Bill: What’s the Difference?
Invoice vs Bill: What’s the Difference?

Do you know the difference between a bill of sale vs invoice?

2 min read
Accountants
How to Request Payment for Past Due Invoices
How to Request Payment for Past Due Invoices

Learn how to follow up on a past due invoice with GoCardless.

2 min read
Accountants
Why Are Subscription Services So Popular?
Why Are Subscription Services So Popular?

Get the lowdown on the rise of subscription services with GoCardless.

2 min read
Subscription
How to Run a Subscription-Based Business
How to Run a Subscription-Based Business

SBBs focus on customer retention over customer acquisition.

2 min read
Subscription
Millennials and Gen Z Will Lead the Switch From Traditional Banks to Peer-to-Peer and Social Media App Payments
Millennials and Gen Z Will Lead the Switch From Traditional Banks to Peer-to-Peer and Social Media App Payments

Americans ditch traditional banks for peer-to-peer and social media payments

2 min read
Press Releases
5 ways to optimize your payments strategy in the cloud
5 ways to optimize your payments strategy in the cloud

Find out how to harness the power of the cloud and optimize your payments

4 min read
4 businesses investing in ACH Pull payments
4 businesses investing in ACH Pull payments

Take a look at how 4 businesses are using ACH Pull to save time and money

3 min read
Are Electronic Fund Transfers Safe?
Are Electronic Fund Transfers Safe?

Get the inside track on the safety of EFT transactions, right here.

2 min read
Finance
5 Tips to Avoid Cash Flow Problems
5 Tips to Avoid Cash Flow Problems

Discover how to fix cash flow problems and keep your small business on track.

2 min read
Cash flow
QuickBooks Online vs QuickBooks Desktop
QuickBooks Online vs QuickBooks Desktop

Is QuickBooks Online as good as Desktop? Learn the pros and cons.

3 min read
Finance
Five small business goals you can set this year
Five small business goals you can set this year

Discover five key small business goals you can use to improve your business.

2 min read
Business Management
7 Services & Processes To Outsource
7 Services & Processes To Outsource

How to use outsourcing to get the best value for your resources.

2 min read
Business Management
4 reasons to buy-not-build your payments process
4 reasons to buy-not-build your payments process

We look at why it pays to invest in payment software when you're trying to scale

2 min read
What is an API in the context of open banking?
What is an API in the context of open banking?

Open banking doesn’t work without APIs, but what is an API in open banking?

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How to prevent double refund chargeback
How to prevent double refund chargeback

Double refund chargeback can take a toll on your company’s revenue.

2 min read
Payments
How to pay yourself as a business owner
How to pay yourself as a business owner

What percentage should you pay yourself from your business?

2 min read
Business Management
Favorable vs. unfavorable variance
Favorable vs. unfavorable variance

Learn more about favorable variance and unfavorable variance.

2 min read
Finance
How to accept mobile credit card payments
How to accept mobile credit card payments

Find out what you need to accept card payments on a phone.

2 min read
Payments
How long to keep customer credit card receipts
How long to keep customer credit card receipts

Holding onto credit card receipts can help save your business from false claims.

2 min read
Business Management
How to validate Bitcoin transactions
How to validate Bitcoin transactions

Transaction confirmation is crucial to keep cryptocurrencies secure and trusted.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

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GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.