Welcome to our new blog

By Neil Morgan — Aug 2019 — 1 min read

Our mission at GoCardless is to be the best way for any business to collect recurring payments. That way we hope to realise our vision which is to take the pain out of getting paid so that our customers can focus on what they do best. In the last eight years, GoCardless has accumulated almost 50,000 businesses that use our platform to collect recurring payments. In doing so our 350 colleagues around the world have accumulated a huge amount of knowledge and insights about how to optimise the payments process, from improving payment pages, to scheme usage, to legal and regulatory compliance and risk management. So we thought, why not share this?

We’re helping your business to go further

That’s the inspiration behind our new blog about recurring payments. This is where we will publish advice, insights, trends, reports, and probably a few educated guesses about the future for our industry.

We have revamped the design and user experience in order to make it better for you, our readers. When you visit our blog, we want the reading experience to be as smooth as possible and to be more engaging by offering suggestions for other content that you can gain value from. And if there’s something specific you’re looking for, we want you to be able to find it more easily. This new blog is just the beginning. Next we will merge the guides sections of our website into it, so that all the content you need is in one place. A single content hub to help you to go further.

We’d love to hear from you

Ultimately, our efforts here are to help provide you with the best experience we can. Your feedback is essential to us in making that happen. What do you especially like? Or dislike? Is there a feature missing you’d like to see? Leave your feedback.

I look forward to hearing from you,

Neil.

Neil Morgan, CMO@GoCardless.