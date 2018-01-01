Where are we in March?

By Chloe Dormand — Feb 2018 — 1 min read

March is set to be a busy month here at GoCardless as members of the team head out to various events across the UK and beyond.

Before that though, we have the last few February events, including the Techies where we are delighted to be nominated for FinTech Innovator of the Year and Quickbooks Connect in London.

With events season really starting to kick-off, take a look below to see where you can find the GoCardless team in March.

Events

Accountex Summit North '18 - Manchester - 6 March

The GoCardless team will be heading to Manchester for Accountex Summit North ‘18. A one day conference, Accountex focuses on the latest developments and challenges in the accounting industry. Swing by Pod 40 and say hi to the team!

Sage Sessions - London and Bristol - 13 and 21 March

Following the success of their February event in Newcastle, we will be visiting the next two Sage Sessions event in London and Bristol. Come and see us to find out how we are helping hundreds of businesses get paid on time with GoCardless for Sage.

Subscribed Stockholm - Stockholm 13 March

Hosted by Zuora, Subscribed Stockholm is focussed on sharing best practices and learning for subscription model businesses. Join us to discover how GoCardless for Zuora is already helping businesses seamlessly integrate Direct Debit for subscription payments.

Talks

Intech 2018 - London - 14 March

Now in their fourth year, Intech is back with a range sessions and networking opportunities featuring tech marketers and business leaders from companies who ‘dare to be different’. Hear from our VP Marketing, Nicola Anderson, at 3.50pm, as she takes part in a panel discussion about ‘Creating a culture of innovation in your marketing team’.

Innovate Finance Global Summit - London - 19 and 20 March

The Innovate Finance Global Summit brings together the Fintech community to take a closer look at where the industry is heading in 2018. GoCardless’ CEO, Hiroki Takeuchi, will be attending this event and speaking about the rise of bank to bank payments.

Future of Utilites - London - 20 and 21 March

The Future of Utilities brings together innovators, and industry experts to talk about the future of this rapidly changing industry. Hear from our energy specialist, Jake Grave, on how GoCardless is already helping disruptive energy challengers manage payments.