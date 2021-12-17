On-demand: Nature and biodiversity in climate action panel
Dec 20211 min read
As part of GoCardless' first-ever Climate Action Day, we held a panel discussion on nature and biodiversity in climate action. We were joined by special guest speakers Walid Al Saqqaf, ReBalance Earth, and Martin Turner, The Woodland Trust, who shared their insights on how biodiversity can play its part in helping businesses to become more sustainable.
The full session is now available for you to watch on-demand below.
