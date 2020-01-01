Skip to content
Set your post lockdown resolutions - Virtuagym

Is your business ready? Get your payments in shape

Lockdown is ending. Give your business the best start on reopening.

With the reopening of the health and fitness space nearing, it’s the perfect time to tune up the back end of your business and start off in the best position you can be in.

Simplify your payments admin and provide a better membership experience for your customers with GoCardless

Why GoCardless and Virtuagym

  • Improved Member Experience - Reduce failed payments using smart retries that use data intelligence to pick the best day to re-collect

  • Connect with Virtuagym - Payments will reconcile within Virtuagym with the out-of-box GoCardless integration

  • Less admin - Easily set up and automate collection of payments, so you can minimise your financial admin.

