Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Cash flow

2 min readCash flow

What is a loss leader?

What are loss leader items, and how do they fit into a sales strategy?

WebinarCash flow

Gocardless and Chargebee - Revenue Recognition Webinar

Tuesday 25 May 2021, 2:30pm BST | 09:30am ET

2 min readCash flow

Discount Rate Definition, Types and Examples

What is the discount rate, and what does it mean for your business?

3 min readCash flow

How to use a cash book in accounting

Maintaining a detailed cash book is a vital accounting process

7 min readEnterprise

Invoicing at scale: A guide for financial services

Learn about the challenges and best practices for invoicing at scale

2 min readCash flow

How to calculate free cash flow

Free cash flow is a useful measure of profitability.

3 min readCash flow

How to create passive income to improve your cash flow

From rental properties to peer-to-peer lending, discover passive income ideas

3 min readCash flow

How to claim tax credits for research and development time

Learn more about research and development tax credits with our guide

2 min readCash flow

The top 5 payroll software applications of 2021

The best payroll software to manage wages and more in 2021 and beyond

2 min readCash flow

Pretax Profit Margins Explained

A simple guide to pretax profit margins and why they’re important to investors

2 min readCash flow

Optimising cash flow with cashless payments

Are you considering going cashless? Find the best cashless payment system.

3 min readCash flow

5 solutions to cash flow problems

Explore our cash flow solutions for small businesses, right here

3 min readInvoicing

How to choose cloud accounting or invoicing software

There are lots of solutions out there. Which factors should you consider?

4 min readOpen banking

How small businesses can use Open Banking right now

Open Banking can help you in multiple ways. Here are 40+ apps to start.

11 min readOpen banking

Open banking: Everything you need to know

Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.

2 min readCash flow

Internal vs. external financing

What’s the difference between internal and external sources of finance?

2 min readCash flow

What is overtrading?

Overtrading in accounting is taking orders you don’t have resources to fulfil

2 min readFinance

What is a growing perpetuity?

A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate

2 min readBusiness Management

What is reverse factoring?

Explore the reverse factoring process with our simple guide

2 min readAccountants

What Is a Financial Audit?

Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position

2 min readCash flow

What is a credit default swap (CDS)?

Credit default swaps are derivatives used to swap the risk of debt default

2 min readFinance

What is terminal value?

Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here

2 min readCash flow

Net Cash Flow Formula | Definition & How to Find It

Want to know how to find net cash flow? Check out our helpful guide.

4 min readInvoicing

How small businesses need to be using fintech in 2020

Experts across the industry shared their fintech advice for small businesses.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services. GoCardless SAS (23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France), an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.