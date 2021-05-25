Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Cash flow

2 min readCash flow

What is a loss leader?

What are loss leader items, and how do they fit into a sales strategy?

WebinarCash flow

Gocardless and Chargebee - Revenue Recognition Webinar

Tuesday 25 May 2021, 2:30pm BST | 09:30am ET

2 min readCash flow

Discount Rate Definition, Types and Examples

What is the discount rate, and what does it mean for your business?

3 min readCash flow

How to use a cash book in accounting

Maintaining a detailed cash book is a vital accounting process

2 min readCash flow

How to calculate free cash flow

Free cash flow is a useful measure of profitability.

3 min readCash flow

How to create passive income to improve your cash flow

From rental properties to peer-to-peer lending, discover passive income ideas

2 min readCash flow

The top 5 payroll software applications of 2021

The best payroll software to manage wages and more in 2021 and beyond

2 min readCash flow

Pretax Profit Margins Explained

A simple guide to pretax profit margins and why they’re important to investors

2 min readCash flow

Optimising cash flow with cashless payments

Are you considering going cashless? Find the best cashless payment system.

3 min readCash flow

5 solutions to cash flow problems

Explore our cash flow solutions for small businesses, right here

2 min readCash flow

What is overtrading?

Overtrading in accounting is taking orders you don’t have resources to fulfil

2 min readCash flow

What is a cash runway?

Discover how monitoring cash runway goes hand in hand with business health

2 min readFinance

What is a growing perpetuity?

A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate

2 min readBusiness Management

What is reverse factoring?

Explore the reverse factoring process with our simple guide

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a receivable management service?

Get the inside track on accounts receivable management services, right here.

2 min readAccountants

What Is a Financial Audit?

Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position

2 min readCash flow

What is a credit default swap (CDS)?

Credit default swaps are derivatives used to swap the risk of debt default

2 min readFinance

What is terminal value?

Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here

2 min readAccountants

Accounts payable: everything you need to know

Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.

2 min readCash flow

What Is the Imprest System?

Get the lowdown on the Imprest petty cash procedure, right here.

3 min readAccounts Receivable

Accounts receivable: everything you need to know

Understand accounts receivable in more depth with GoCardless.

2 min readRegulations

What is bad debt?

Get a little more information on bad debt in accounting, right here.

3 min readCash flow

How to understand cash flow lending

Get a clearer picture on cash flow lending...

2 min readCash flow

Accounts Receivable Turnover Ratio: Definitions, Formula & Examples

Learn how to calculate your business’s accounts receivable turnover ratio.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

help@gocardless.com

Support

help@gocardless.com

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., 353 Sacramento St 9th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94111, US

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.