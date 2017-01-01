Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Cash flow

3 min readCash flow

Late payments: 5 tips to get your customers to pay on time

Here are 5 tips you can use to give your business the best chance.

4 min readFinance

Payment terms: An overview

Payment terms remove uncertainty around when you'll get paid, helping cash flow.

2 min readCash flow

5 Ways to Improve Your Cash Flow Management

Cash flow management can ensure your business stays financially healthy.

2 min readCash flow

How to calculate retained cash flow

Learn more about the retained cash flow formula with our definitive guide.

2 min readCash flow

Cash flow statement: Indirect method

Find out more about the direct method vs. indirect method of cash flow.

4 min readGoCardless

Introducing Success+: predict and manage failed payments with recurring payment intelligence

Made for payment success.

2 min readCash flow

How to calculate levered free cash flow

We break down everything you need to know about levered free cash flow.

3 min readGoCardless

IDC study demonstrates business value of GoCardless

See what the providers of global market intelligence found in their study.

3 min readCash flow

Key solutions for SME cash flow problems

What are the most effective methods of solving cash flow problems?

3 min readCash flow

How to do a cash flow forecast

We break down exactly how to do a cash flow forecast, and more.

3 min readCash flow

Profit and loss forecast tips for small businesses

Want to know how to do a profit and loss forecast? Read on.

WebinarCash flow

Webinar: Managing cash flow in a crisis

with Catherine Birkett, CFO, GoCardless

2 min readCash flow

What is the accounts receivable days formula?

Accounts receivable days can help you determine the efficiency of your AR team.

2 min readCash flow

Accounts payable vs. accounts receivable

What is the difference between accounts receivable and accounts payable?

2 min readCash flow

What are incremental cash flows?

Learn how to calculate incremental cash flow with our comprehensive guide.

2 min readCash flow

How to manage a credit balance in accounts receivable

Our comprehensive guide to managing a credit balance in accounts receivable.

2 min readCash flow

How does depreciation affect cash flow?

Want to know more about depreciation in cash flow statements? Read on.

2 min readAccountants

A small business guide to debt reduction strategies

Our comprehensive guide to debt reduction strategies for small business.

2 min readCash flow

Net Cash Flow Formula | Definition & How to Find It

Want to know how to find net cash flow? Check out our helpful guide.

2 min readCash flow

Is accounts receivable considered an asset?

Why is accounts receivable an asset? Find out with our definitive guide.

2 min readCash flow

What are trade receivables?

Find out everything you need to know about trade receivables, right here.

2 min readAccountants

What does days payable outstanding mean?

Find out how to calculate days payable outstanding, and more.

4 min readCash flow

Cash Flow Statement: Definition, Methodology & Examples

Find out everything you need to know about how to prepare a cash flow statement.

2 min readPayments

What is a prepayment?

A prepayment is money paid in advance for business costs. Find out more.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales