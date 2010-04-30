Thursday, April 30th 10-11am (PT)

With Catherine Birkett, CFO GoCardless

Covid-19 has sent businesses of all sizes into survival mode. If cash flow wasn't the priority before, it is now. In this webinar Catherine Birkett, CFO of GoCardless, shares advice that businesses can act upon immediately to get a grip on their cash flow. She'll also discuss what you can do long term to weather the next storm. Topics include: