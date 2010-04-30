Thursday, April 30th 10-11am (PT)
With Catherine Birkett, CFO GoCardless
Covid-19 has sent businesses of all sizes into survival mode. If cash flow wasn't the priority before, it is now. In this webinar Catherine Birkett, CFO of GoCardless, shares advice that businesses can act upon immediately to get a grip on their cash flow. She'll also discuss what you can do long term to weather the next storm. Topics include:
Calculating your current cash flow position and projections
Reviewing capital expenditures
Accessing immediate financing options
Putting new debtor & creditor management strategies in place
Visibility of payments progress