Webinar: Managing cash flow in a crisis

with Catherine Birkett, CFO, GoCardless

Covid-19 has sent businesses of all sizes into survival mode. If cash flow wasn't the priority before, it is now. In this webinar Catherine Birkett, CFO of GoCardless, shares advice that businesses can action straight away to get a grip on their cash flow; and what you can do longer term to weather the next storm. Topics include:

  • Calculating your current cash flow position and projections

  • Reviewing capital expenditures

  • Accessing immediate financing options

  • Actioning new debtor & creditor management strategies

  • Visibility of payments progress

