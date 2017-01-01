Panelists
Catherine Birkett CFO, GoCardless
Sarah Lawrance MD & Founder, Hot Toast
Joseph Robins Payment Specialist, GoCardless
Steering your business through tough times
Covid-19 has sent Australian businesses of all sizes into survival mode. If cash flow wasn't the priority before, it is now. In this webinar, we’ll share advice that businesses can action straight away to get a grip on their cash flow; and what you can do longer term to weather the next storm. Topics include:
Calculating your current cash flow position and projections
Reviewing capital expenditures
Accessing immediate financing options
Actioning new debtor and creditor management strategies
Visibility of payments progress