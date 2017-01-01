Cash flow
3 min readCash flowProfit and loss forecast tips for small businesses
Want to know how to do a profit and loss forecast? Read on.
2 min readCash flowWhat is the accounts receivable days formula?
Accounts receivable days can help you determine the efficiency of your AR team.
2 min readCash flowAccounts payable vs. accounts receivable
What is the difference between accounts receivable and accounts payable?
2 min readCash flowWhat are incremental cash flows?
Learn how to calculate incremental cash flow with our comprehensive guide.
2 min readCash flowHow to manage a credit balance in accounts receivable
Our comprehensive guide to managing a credit balance in accounts receivable.
2 min readCash flowHow does depreciation affect cash flow?
Want to know more about depreciation in cash flow statements? Read on.
2 min readAccountantsA small business guide to debt reduction strategies
Our comprehensive guide to debt reduction strategies for small business.
2 min readCash flowIs accounts receivable considered an asset?
Why is accounts receivable an asset? Find out with our definitive guide.
2 min readCash flowWhat are trade receivables?
Find out everything you need to know about trade receivables, right here.
2 min readAccountantsWhat does days payable outstanding mean?
Find out how to calculate days payable outstanding, and more.
4 min readCash flowCash Flow Statement: Definition, Methodology & Examples
Find out everything you need to know about how to prepare a cash flow statement.
2 min readPaymentsWhat is a prepayment?
A prepayment is money paid in advance for business costs. Find out more.
2 min readCash flowWhat is accounts payable and receivable process
What is the accounts payable and receivable process? Learn more here.
2 min readCash flowWhat’s the Difference Between Cash Flow and Profit?
Cash flow and profit are very different, and if you’re a business owner...
2 min readCash flowOperating cash flow ratio formula
Learn how to calculate operating cash flow ratio right here.
2 min readCash flowSetting SMART Goals for Accounts Receivable
Improve your accounts receivable processes with objectives and goals...
3 min readCash flowTop 8 Accounts Receivable Process Improvement Ideas
Our top 8 tactics for improving your business' Accounts Receivable processes.
3 min readCash flowHow to understand cash flow lending
Get a clearer picture on cash flow lending in Australia.
2 min readCash flowWhat is a discounted cash flow (DCF)?
Our comprehensive guide to discounted cash flow models and analysis.
PDFPaymentsA practical guide to increasing your fees
From setting your goals to streamlining your quoting process and profiling your clients – here's our seven step guide to a successful fee increase for Australian firms.
2 min readPayments5 reasons to start taking payments by Direct Debit
Many businesses choose to automate payment collection through Direct Debit: but what exactly is the benefit?
PDFCash flowWhat I wish I had known: Cash flow edition
Poor cash flow is responsible for almost half of small business insolvencies in Australia. In this guide, we ask small business leaders to tell us how they took control of cash flow, and what lessons they learned along the way.
PDFCash flowGetting paid on time: Free e-Guide for SMBs
The ultimate guide to getting paid on time for SMBs in Australia. We guide you through practical, low-cost, high-impact tactics that will reduce your average payment times and debtor days.
3 min readCash flowTried and tested tips to boost your company’s cash flow
Top tips for achieving cash flow health – a guide for Australian SMBs.