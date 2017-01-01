Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Cash flow

2 min readBusiness Management

What is reverse factoring?

Explore the reverse factoring process with our simple guide

2 min readAccountants

What Is a Financial Audit?

Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position

2 min readCash flow

What is a credit default swap (CDS)?

Credit default swaps are derivatives used to swap the risk of debt default

2 min readCash flow

What is terminal value?

Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here

2 min readCash flow

Net Cash Flow Formula | Definition & How to Find It

Want to know how to find net cash flow? Check out our helpful guide.

2 min readAccountants

Accounts payable: everything you need to know

Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.

2 min readCash flow

What Is the Imprest System?

Get the lowdown on the Imprest petty cash procedure, right here.

3 min readAccounts Receivable

Accounts receivable: everything you need to know

Understand accounts receivable in more depth with GoCardless.

2 min readRegulations

What is bad debt?

Get a little more information on bad debt in accounting, right here.

2 min readCash flow

Accounts Receivable Turnover Ratio: Definitions, Formula & Examples

Learn how to calculate your business’s accounts receivable turnover ratio.

2 min readCash flow

Operating Cash Flow vs. Free Cash Flow

Is operating cash flow the same as free cash flow? Find out with our guide.

3 min readCash flow

What is cash flow forecasting?

Forecasting cash flow can help you make important investment decisions...

2 min readCash flow

Cash flow hedge vs. fair value hedge

Want to know more about cash flow hedge vs. fair value hedge? Read on.

3 min readCash flow

What is IRR and how do you calculate it?

Our comprehensive guide to the IRR formula and how to calculate IRR.

2 min readCash flow

What is cash flow from operating activities?

Cash flow from operating activities plays a key part in the cash flow statement.

3 min readCash flow

Managing cash flow in a crisis

Tips for keeping cash flow steady in times of crisis.

2 min readCash flow

5 Ways to Improve Your Cash Flow Management

Cash flow management can ensure your business stays financially healthy.

2 min readCash flow

How to calculate retained cash flow

Learn more about the retained cash flow formula with our definitive guide.

2 min readCash flow

Cash flow statement: Indirect method

Find out more about the direct method vs. indirect method of cash flow.

4 min readPayments

Introducing Success+: predict and manage failed payments with recurring payment intelligence

Made for payment success

2 min readGoCardless

IDC study demonstrates business value of GoCardless

See what the providers of global market intelligence found in their study.

WebinarCash flow

[Webinar] Managing cash flow in a crisis

In this webinar we'll offer expert advice on how to manage your cash flow in times of crisis.

3 min readCash flow

Key solutions for SME cash flow problems

What are the most effective methods of solving cash flow problems?

3 min readCash flow

How to do a cash flow forecast

We break down exactly how to do a cash flow forecast, and more.