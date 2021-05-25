Skip to content
Boosting cash flow for employers during Covid-19

Find out whether you’re eligible for covid-related cash flow boost payments

2 min readCash flow

What is a loss leader?

What are loss leader items, and how do they fit into a sales strategy?

WebinarCash flow

Gocardless and Chargebee - Revenue Recognition Webinar

Tuesday 25 May 2021, 2:30pm BST | 09:30am ET

2 min readCash flow

Discount Rate Definition, Types and Examples

What is the discount rate, and what does it mean for your business?

2 min readCash flow

How to calculate free cash flow

Free cash flow is a useful measure of profitability.

3 min readCash flow

How to create passive income to improve your cash flow

From rental properties to peer-to-peer lending, discover passive income ideas

9 min readOpen banking

Open banking: Everything you need to know

Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.

2 min readCash flow

Pretax Profit Margins Explained

A simple guide to pretax profit margins and why they’re important to investors

2 min readCash flow

Optimising cash flow with cashless payments

Are you considering going cashless? Find the best cashless payment system.

2 min readCash flow

5 Ways to Boost Your Cash Flow in 2021

Cash flow is more important than ever. Here’s how to improve yours!

3 min readCash flow

5 solutions to cash flow problems

Explore our cash flow solutions for small businesses, right here

2 min readCash flow

What is overtrading?

Overtrading in accounting is taking orders you don’t have resources to fulfil

2 min readFinance

What is a growing perpetuity?

A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate

2 min readBusiness Management

What is reverse factoring?

Explore the reverse factoring process with our simple guide

2 min readAccountants

What Is a Financial Audit?

Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position

2 min readCash flow

What is a credit default swap (CDS)?

Credit default swaps are derivatives used to swap the risk of debt default

2 min readCash flow

What is terminal value?

Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here

2 min readCash flow

Net Cash Flow Formula | Definition & How to Find It

Want to know how to find net cash flow? Check out our helpful guide.

2 min readAccountants

Accounts payable: everything you need to know

Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.

2 min readCash flow

What Is the Imprest System?

Get the lowdown on the Imprest petty cash procedure, right here.

3 min readAccounts Receivable

Accounts receivable: everything you need to know

Understand accounts receivable in more depth with GoCardless.

2 min readRegulations

What is bad debt?

Get a little more information on bad debt in accounting, right here.

2 min readCash flow

Accounts Receivable Turnover Ratio: Definitions, Formula & Examples

Learn how to calculate your business’s accounts receivable turnover ratio.

2 min readCash flow

Operating Cash Flow vs. Free Cash Flow

Is operating cash flow the same as free cash flow? Find out with our guide.

