Cash flow
1 min readPaymentsSolving UK council tax challenges for vulnerable customers
Citizens’ Advice has seen a 33% increase in requests for help with UK council tax debts over the last 3 years. This makes it the number one debt issue for the charity.
1 min readAccountantsHow accounting firms can eliminate debtors
Mark Wickersham FCA, the author of 'Effective Pricing for Accountants', shows how accounting firms can make the transition from being paid in arrears to be paid upfront.
2 min readCash flowHow to get paid on time
Do you find yourself out of pocket because your customers don't pay you on time? You're not alone – this is a problem that affects over half of Britain’s small businesses.
2 min readGoCardlessFailure rates, Cancellation rates and Indemnity Claims at GoCardless
We’ve scoured our database of more than 3 million payments to bring to you some cold, hard facts about Direct Debit. This should help you decide whether or not Direct Debit is right for you.
2 min readCash flowFootball clubs: could Direct Debit increase your fanbase?
A few football clubs have started offering Direct Debit as a way for fans to spread their costs and make season tickets more affordable.
3 min readCash flowLate payments: 5 tips to get your customers to pay on time
GoCardless has helped businesses in the hospitality sector like Bookatable and Zenchef. Here’s how.
3 min readRetentionLandlords: 5 Secrets To Ensuring Your Tenants Pay On Time Every Month
As a landlord, it's absolutely vital to collect your rent payments on time each month. So what can you do if your tenants aren't paying on time? We've put together our top five tips for getting your tenants to pay their rent on time.
2 min readCash flowLandlords: Should you be using Direct Debit?
Cater better to yours and your tenants' needs with Direct Debit.
1 min readCash flowOnline payments: cleaner and more cost-efficient than cash?
Research released earlier this month by MasterCard and the University of Oxford has shown that, despite believing that handling cash is as unhygienic and dirty as public transport hand rails, less than 20% of us wash our hands after holding it.