Cash flow

1 min readPayments

UK businesses, do you know how your customers actually want to pay you?

Take heed of your customers' payment preferences to get paid on time.

PDFPayments

[Report] How UK businesses prefer to pay

Is your cash flow causing you stress? We asked more than 1,000 businesses across the UK which payment methods they prefer to use, so you know which to offer them to get paid on time.

3 min readCash flow

Get your invoices paid before Christmas

With many businesses shutting down early this year, here are five ways to make sure you're paid in time for Christmas.

4 min readGoCardless

Xerocon London 2019: Key takeaways

Discover our key takeaways from Xerocon London 2019.

4 min readCash flow

Your top cash flow questions answered

We searched for the most-asked questions about cash flow. Here are the answers.

4 min readCash flow

What is invoice finance and should your business use it?

Invoice finance can give you fast access to cash – could it work for you?

PDFCash flow

What I wish I had known: Cash flow edition

We spoke to small business owners about how they took control of cash flow – and the lessons they learned along the way.

PDFPayments

A practical guide to increasing your fees

From developing your plan to handling objections – here's our seven step guide to increasing your fees, without losing important clients.

2 min readCash flow

Is an end to late payments finally in sight?

The government wants companies to nominate directors to take responsibility.

4 min readCash flow

Duty to report on payment practices: What do the first 10,000 reports tell us?

And are they helping improve the late payment culture?

WebinarCash flow

On-demand webinar: How to improve your clients’ cash flow

Watch our webinar and learn how to help your clients improve their cash flow with tips and advice from experts at Float, GoCardless and Chaser.

1 min readCash flow

Push vs. pull payments: a quick guide

Watch our 3-minute quick guide to push vs. pull payments to find out which is best for your business, and how the right option can save you time and effort when collecting payments.

PDFCash flow

The complete guide to optimising your accounts receivable

82% of businesses suffer from poor cash flow at some point. It puts small companies out of business and stops bigger ones from planning for the future. Learn how to avoid being part of the 82% by fixing your accounts receivable with this guide.

PDFCash flow

Guide to automated payments and cash collection

Getting paid on time is an ongoing challenge for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In this guide, we walk you through three automated payment options, and explain the key advantages (and disadvantages) of each as a cash collection method.

1 min readPayments

FAQ Friday – What’s the difference between ‘push’ and ‘pull’ payments?

Choosing a push or pull payment method can hugely impact payment collection.

PDFPayments

3 min readCash flow

Looking for a resolution for 2019? Improve business cash flow and beat late payments with these 10 tips

Ring in the new year by waving goodbye to late payments.

2 min readPayments

5 reasons to start taking payments by Direct Debit

Many businesses choose to automate payment collection through Direct Debit: but what exactly is the benefit?

PDFCash flow

3 min readCash flow

6 reasons to integrate GoCardless with your fitness software

From reducing admin to providing a better customer experience, here are the 6 most important reasons to integrate GoCardless with your existing software.

2 min readCash flow

Give S(ME) some certainty – late payments more concerning than Brexit, say 41% of SMB owners

3 min readCash flow

How to stop wasting time on cash collection: Five hacks for SMB owners

Sending out invoices, collecting payments and reconciling cash are time consuming tasks – costing SMBs 120 hours a year. In this guide, we’ve highlighted 5 hacks to help your cash collection process run more efficiently.

3 min readCash flow

10 important questions to ask when choosing a Direct Debit provider

Are you using Direct Debit as a fast, efficient, low-cost method to collect regular fees, subscriptions or one-off payments from your customers? Or considering adding Direct Debit to your payments mix?

PDFCash flow

Getting paid on time: Free e-Guide for SMBs

The ultimate guide to getting paid on time for SMBs in Australia. We guide you through practical, low-cost, high-impact tactics that will reduce your average payment times and debtor days.

