1 min readPaymentsUK businesses, do you know how your customers actually want to pay you?
Take heed of your customers' payment preferences to get paid on time.
PDFPayments[Report] How UK businesses prefer to pay
Is your cash flow causing you stress? We asked more than 1,000 businesses across the UK which payment methods they prefer to use, so you know which to offer them to get paid on time.
3 min readCash flowGet your invoices paid before Christmas
With many businesses shutting down early this year, here are five ways to make sure you're paid in time for Christmas.
4 min readGoCardlessXerocon London 2019: Key takeaways
Discover our key takeaways from Xerocon London 2019.
4 min readCash flowYour top cash flow questions answered
We searched for the most-asked questions about cash flow. Here are the answers.
4 min readCash flowWhat is invoice finance and should your business use it?
Invoice finance can give you fast access to cash – could it work for you?
PDFCash flowWhat I wish I had known: Cash flow edition
We spoke to small business owners about how they took control of cash flow – and the lessons they learned along the way.
PDFPaymentsA practical guide to increasing your fees
From developing your plan to handling objections – here's our seven step guide to increasing your fees, without losing important clients.
2 min readCash flowIs an end to late payments finally in sight?
The government wants companies to nominate directors to take responsibility.
4 min readCash flowDuty to report on payment practices: What do the first 10,000 reports tell us?
And are they helping improve the late payment culture?
WebinarCash flowOn-demand webinar: How to improve your clients’ cash flow
Watch our webinar and learn how to help your clients improve their cash flow with tips and advice from experts at Float, GoCardless and Chaser.
1 min readCash flowPush vs. pull payments: a quick guide
Watch our 3-minute quick guide to push vs. pull payments to find out which is best for your business, and how the right option can save you time and effort when collecting payments.
PDFCash flowThe complete guide to optimising your accounts receivable
82% of businesses suffer from poor cash flow at some point. It puts small companies out of business and stops bigger ones from planning for the future. Learn how to avoid being part of the 82% by fixing your accounts receivable with this guide.
PDFCash flowGuide to automated payments and cash collection
Getting paid on time is an ongoing challenge for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In this guide, we walk you through three automated payment options, and explain the key advantages (and disadvantages) of each as a cash collection method.
1 min readPaymentsFAQ Friday – What’s the difference between ‘push’ and ‘pull’ payments?
Choosing a push or pull payment method can hugely impact payment collection.
PDFPaymentsA practical guide to increasing your fees
From setting your goals to streamlining your quoting process and profiling your clients – here's our seven step guide to a successful fee increase for Australian firms.
3 min readCash flowLooking for a resolution for 2019? Improve business cash flow and beat late payments with these 10 tips
Ring in the new year by waving goodbye to late payments.
2 min readPayments5 reasons to start taking payments by Direct Debit
Many businesses choose to automate payment collection through Direct Debit: but what exactly is the benefit?
Poor cash flow is responsible for almost half of small business insolvencies in Australia. In this guide, we ask small business leaders to tell us how they took control of cash flow, and what lessons they learned along the way.
3 min readCash flow6 reasons to integrate GoCardless with your fitness software
From reducing admin to providing a better customer experience, here are the 6 most important reasons to integrate GoCardless with your existing software.
3 min readCash flowHow to stop wasting time on cash collection: Five hacks for SMB owners
Sending out invoices, collecting payments and reconciling cash are time consuming tasks – costing SMBs 120 hours a year. In this guide, we’ve highlighted 5 hacks to help your cash collection process run more efficiently.
3 min readCash flow10 important questions to ask when choosing a Direct Debit provider
Are you using Direct Debit as a fast, efficient, low-cost method to collect regular fees, subscriptions or one-off payments from your customers? Or considering adding Direct Debit to your payments mix?
PDFCash flowGetting paid on time: Free e-Guide for SMBs
The ultimate guide to getting paid on time for SMBs in Australia. We guide you through practical, low-cost, high-impact tactics that will reduce your average payment times and debtor days.