Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResourcesCash flow

[On demand] Xerocon Distilled webinar: Cash flow and festive cheer

With Xerocon over for another year, here are the big takeaways distilled down into something more practical.

Scroll to learn more

Join GoCardless and special guests Jonathan Bareham from acclaimed accountancy firm Raedan and Xero’s fintech expert Ben Johnson as we reflect on the main messages from Xerocon and share advice on how to take action for your business.

In this webinar we focus on:

  • How businesses can better control their cash flow and the Xero add-ons they need

  • Latest innovations in payments with GoCardless

  • The top 3 things you need to prepare your business for in 2020

  • Viewer questions

Host: Florian Reinhardt, Partnership Manager with special guests Ben Johnson and Jonathan Bareham

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services. GoCardless SAS (23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France), an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.