[On demand] Xerocon Distilled webinar: Cash flow and festive cheer

Join GoCardless and special guests Jonathan Bareham from acclaimed accountancy firm Raedan and Xero’s fintech expert Ben Johnson as we reflect on the main messages from Xerocon and share advice on how to take action for your business.

In this webinar we focus on:

How businesses can better control their cash flow and the Xero add-ons they need

Latest innovations in payments with GoCardless

The top 3 things you need to prepare your business for in 2020

Viewer questions

Host: Florian Reinhardt, Partnership Manager with special guests Ben Johnson and Jonathan Bareham