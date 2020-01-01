Skip to content
A practical guide to increasing your fees

From developing your plan to handling objections – here's our seven step guide to increasing your fees, without losing important clients.

What’s holding you back from increasing your fees?

Whether it’s the possibility of losing clients, having awkward conversations or knowing how to implement the new prices, we know that increasing fees can be a daunting prospect.

But, in reality, when your costs change, (from headcount, to operational costs and inflation) you can’t afford to undercharge for the services you provide.

So, how do you increase your fees, without losing important clients?

From setting your goals to streamlining your quoting process and profiling your clients – this is your step by step guide to a successful fee increase, with expert insight from Heather Townsend (Founder of the Accountants Millionaires’ Club) and James Ashford (CEO, GoProposal).

