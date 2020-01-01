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How to Use Trend Analysis Effectively
How to Use Trend Analysis Effectively

Understand how to use trend analysis methods to help your business.

2 min read
Accounting
What Does Goodwill Mean?
What Does Goodwill Mean?

Goodwill arises when a company acquires a business for more than its fair worth

2 min read
Accounting
The payment success index 2020: a UK & Ireland spotlight
The payment success index 2020: a UK & Ireland spotlight

How do UK & Ireland payment failure rates compare to the global benchmark?

2 min read
Enterprise
Cash Basis Accounting vs. Accrual Basis
Cash Basis Accounting vs. Accrual Basis

Accrual basis accounting vs. cash basis accounting is all about timing.

2 min read
Accounting
What does dunning mean in Accounting?
What does dunning mean in Accounting?

Dunning refers to the process of asking customers for money they owe you.

2 min read
Accounting
What is a nominal ledger?
What is a nominal ledger?

Your nominal ledger contains a record of all your financial transactions.

2 min read
Accounting
What is capital budgeting?
What is capital budgeting?

Capital budgeting is the process of deciding which investments to pursue.

2 min read
Finance
What are intangible assets?
What are intangible assets?

Intangible assets are non-physical items that offer long-term value.

3 min read
Finance
Straight Line Depreciation: Which method of depreciation should you be using?
Straight Line Depreciation: Which method of depreciation should you be using?

Companies use several different depreciation methods to calculate depreciation.

3 min read
Accounting
TeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand
TeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand

Fitness business owners in North America and ANZ can now make use of both apps.

2 min read
GoCardless
The importance of COGS for SaaS businesses
The importance of COGS for SaaS businesses

COGS refers to the direct costs of selling and delivering your products.

2 min read
SaaS
Understanding Amortization in Accounting
Understanding Amortization in Accounting

Explore the definition of amortization in accounting, right here.

2 min read
Accounting
Predictive Analytics for SaaS Businesses
Predictive Analytics for SaaS Businesses

Predictive analytics uses data to predict the likelihood of future outcomes.

3 min read
SaaS
What is business intelligence?
What is business intelligence?

Business intelligence enables organizations to make data-led decisions.

2 min read
Growth
How to calculate life cycle costing
How to calculate life cycle costing

Life cycle costing helps you understand the total cost of a product or asset.

3 min read
Accounting
What is conversion rate optimisation?
What is conversion rate optimisation?

Conversion rate optimization can improve the effectiveness of your site.

3 min read
Growth
How does EBITDA help with financial management?
How does EBITDA help with financial management?

EBITDA is used to measure the financial health and stability of your business.

3 min read
Finance
Creating a credit control policy
Creating a credit control policy

A credit control policy dictates how staff should trade on credit terms.

3 min read
Business Management
Effective inventory management strategies
Effective inventory management strategies

Right stock, right place, right time – explore inventory management, right here.

3 min read
Growth
Invoice discounting vs. factoring: what’s the best invoice finance option?
Invoice discounting vs. factoring: what’s the best invoice finance option?

Learn about invoice factoring and invoice discounting in greater depth.

2 min read
Invoicing
[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Finance and challenger banks
[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Finance and challenger banks

Do you still find financing or banking a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner, Capital on Tap, and Tide to show you how.

Webinar
Cash flow
[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Payments, reconciliation & forecasting
[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Payments, reconciliation & forecasting

Do you still find payments, reconciliation, or forecasting a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner and Intuit to show you how.

Webinar
Payments
[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Pricing and invoicing
[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Pricing and invoicing

Do you still find pricing or invoicing a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner, GoProposal, and Xero to show you how.

Webinar
Invoicing
What is a chart of accounts & is it important?
What is a chart of accounts & is it important?

A chart of accounts is a complete listing of your company’s financial accounts.

2 min read
Accounting

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