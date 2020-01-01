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Understand how to use trend analysis methods to help your business.
Goodwill arises when a company acquires a business for more than its fair worth
How do UK & Ireland payment failure rates compare to the global benchmark?
Accrual basis accounting vs. cash basis accounting is all about timing.
Dunning refers to the process of asking customers for money they owe you.
Your nominal ledger contains a record of all your financial transactions.
Capital budgeting is the process of deciding which investments to pursue.
Intangible assets are non-physical items that offer long-term value.
Companies use several different depreciation methods to calculate depreciation.
Fitness business owners in North America and ANZ can now make use of both apps.
COGS refers to the direct costs of selling and delivering your products.
Explore the definition of amortization in accounting, right here.
Predictive analytics uses data to predict the likelihood of future outcomes.
Business intelligence enables organizations to make data-led decisions.
Life cycle costing helps you understand the total cost of a product or asset.
Conversion rate optimization can improve the effectiveness of your site.
EBITDA is used to measure the financial health and stability of your business.
A credit control policy dictates how staff should trade on credit terms.
Right stock, right place, right time – explore inventory management, right here.
Learn about invoice factoring and invoice discounting in greater depth.
Do you still find financing or banking a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner, Capital on Tap, and Tide to show you how.
Do you still find payments, reconciliation, or forecasting a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner and Intuit to show you how.
Do you still find pricing or invoicing a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner, GoProposal, and Xero to show you how.
A chart of accounts is a complete listing of your company’s financial accounts.