Skip to content
Open site navigation sidebar
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up

GoCardless for Commusoft

Use GoCardless to collect payments

GoCardless puts you in control of collecting invoice payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts

Get Started
Use GoCardless to collect payments
Use GoCardless to collect payments

Automatically collect payment for your invoices

Instant confirmation

Instant confirmation

Bank-to-bank payment offers real-time confirmation for you and your payers.

Lower-cost alternative to cards

Lower-cost alternative to cards

Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also reduces the cost of chasing payments.

Popular with payers

Popular with payers

Businesses prefer to pay invoices via their bank account.

Connect to Commusoft

How it works

Instant Bank Pay from GoCardless has already helped us to save admin time chasing down one-off failed payments, while also improving the experience of dealing with your utility, which we know no one really wants to do.

Oliver Nelson, Head of Service, Cuckoo Broadband

Low fees, no hidden pricing

More info

Get started with no sign up costs, no commitments and no hidden fees.

More info