GoCardless for Commusoft
Use GoCardless to collect payments
GoCardless puts you in control of collecting invoice payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts
Automatically collect payment for your invoices
Instant confirmation
Bank-to-bank payment offers real-time confirmation for you and your payers.
Lower-cost alternative to cards
Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also reduces the cost of chasing payments.
Popular with payers
Businesses prefer to pay invoices via their bank account.
How it works
Create your Commusoft account and connect it to GoCardless through the 'payment settings' screen in your Commusoft dashboard. Commusoft will walk you through this with their personal support team.
Instant Bank Pay from GoCardless has already helped us to save admin time chasing down one-off failed payments, while also improving the experience of dealing with your utility, which we know no one really wants to do.
Oliver Nelson, Head of Service, Cuckoo Broadband