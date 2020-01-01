GoCardless has acquired Nordigen – a platform that provides free access to open banking data and premium data insights.

Open banking is a once-in-a-generation technological change that we believe will drive bank payments for decades to come.

This acquisition takes us to the next level with state-of-the-art open banking connectivity. Letting us offer best-in-class products for both payments and data, for any business that wants to harness the power of open banking.