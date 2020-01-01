Skip to content
NEWSGoCardless has acquired Nordigen

Made for recurring payments

GoCardless makes it simple to collect recurring and one-off payments from customers worldwide, via bank debit schemes such as ACH debit in the US.

From setup costs and card processing fees to lost revenue from customer churn, the true cost of collecting payments goes well beyond simple transaction costs. These dollars add up and stifle growth. Streamline your payment collection with GoCardless and reduce the cost of collecting payments. Learn more

56%

lower weighted average cost per transaction

An IDC White Paper shows that GoCardless lowers the overall cost of taking payments by 56%.

GoCardless enabled us to consolidate our paper-based processes and legacy systems into a single payments platform

Samuel Wilson, 8x8

Catch payment fraud before it happens
Stop payment fraud in its tracks and protect your revenue without compromising on your customers’ checkout experience. Verified Mandates by GoCardless uses Plaid technology to allow you to instantly verify new customers and confidently accept ACH bank debits.

NEW: Collect one-off payments from customers in the UK
Make account top-ups, one-off charges and first-time payments easy and fast with an instant confirmation. Instant Bank Pay is powered by open banking and designed to complement bank debit.

Currently only available for businesses collecting payments in the UK.

Invoice payments

Predictable and streamlined invoice collection and reconciliation. Eliminate the time-consuming invoice management processes that hold back growth.

Subscription payments

Collect subscriptions and membership fees across the globe, minimise involuntary churn and reduce operational costs.

  • Offering bank debit as a payment option means customers are able to complete quick and easy transactions.

    Beverly Tu, DocuSign

  • Before GoCardless we were chasing customers payments and now all of our payments are made on time every time. 

    Aaron, reviewer on G2

  • With GoCardless, we have a low per transaction cost, whereas a credit card processing fee would be 3% per transaction on average.

    Participant of the IDC study

  • We have been able to cut out the cross-checking of payments and the time spent chasing debts.

    Gemma Taylor, Propel by Deloitte

  • Collecting payments could not get any easier when using GoCardless. Hassle-free and super easy to manage subscriptions.

    Abdul, reviewer on G2

  • We have seen that, among those who purchase with bank debit with GoCardless, we retained 91% of them after three months. 

    Participant of the IDC study

  • The whole accounting process is faster and we’ve eliminated billing errors. Plus, it’s now much easier for new customers to sign up...

    Chris Swanson, intY

Flexible integration options

API integration

A best-in-class, customizable checkout flow, easily embeddable on your website. Localized for over 30 countries. Optimized for improved conversion

Pre-built payment page

A best-in-class, customizable checkout flow, easily embeddable on your website. Localized for over 30 countries. Optimized for improved conversion.

Secure payment link

Start using GoCardless right now, with pre-built payment flows and automated notifications localized for over 30 countries.

// Code example for creating a subscription

$client = new \GoCardlessPro\Client(array(
  'access_token' => 'your_access_token_here',
  'environment'  => \GoCardlessPro\Environment::SANDBOX
));

$client->subscriptions()->create([
  "params" => ["amount" => 40,
               "currency" => "AUD",
               "name" => "Premium Subscription",
               "interval_unit" => "monthly",
               "day_of_month" => 1,
               "metadata" => ["order_no" => "ABCD1234"],
               "links" => ["mandate" => "MA123"]]
]);
Connect to your software
Connect GoCardless to your business software to automate payment collection and reconciliation.

Since moving to GoCardless, we have reduced the cost of processing payments by 90%.

Damian Brychy, COO and Co-Founder, Capital on Tap

A powerful way to collect payments internationally
Collect payments in more than 30 countries, including the US, Eurozone, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. We leverage local bank debit schemes - such as ACH debit in the US - which are the preferred payment method for recurring payments in many countries.

Read the 2020 global payment preferences report

Built for security and scale
ISO27001 certified

Security protocols across our business, services and products have been fully audited and certified with this globally recognised international standard.

Trusted by global businesses

GoCardless processes $35bn+ annually, and has been funded by prestigious investors including Google Ventures and Salesforce Ventures.

Compliance built-in

We handle the complexities of bank debit across 30+ countries in a single integration.

Futureproofing payments
GoCardless has acquired Nordigen – a platform that provides free access to open banking data and premium data insights.

Open banking is a once-in-a-generation technological change that we believe will drive bank payments for decades to come.

This acquisition takes us to the next level with state-of-the-art open banking connectivity. Letting us offer best-in-class products for both payments and data, for any business that wants to harness the power of open banking.

Trusted by 75,000+ businesses. Of all sizes. Worldwide

  • SiteMinder & Recurring Payments

    "We know exactly how much we will be paying. This level of visibility is massive for our global business."

  • Les Mills & Recurring Payments

    "GoCardless has saved us development costs and made supporting our customers so much easier."

  • Receipt Bank & Recurring Payments

    "GoCardless is the best for Direct Debit so it’s great to be able to use it across different geographies"

  • intY & Recurring Payments

    "With GoCardless, the whole accounting process is faster and we’ve eliminated billing errors."

  • Deloitte & Recurring Payments

    "We have been able to cut out the cross-checking of payments and the time spent chasing debts."

  • Autotask & Recurring Payments

    "With GoCardless, we don’t rely on customers making a ‘push’ payment-this has helped us reduce our DSOs."

  • What does switching to GoCardless actually look like?

    Guide

Want to learn more?

