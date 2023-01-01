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Verified Mandates
Check whether a new customer’s bank account details are genuine without compromising the checkout experience.
Almost half of all US businesses say fraud is among the top threats facing their business. And when you’re onboarding potentially thousands of new customers every day, how do you verify each new payment while offering customers an uninterrupted checkout experience?
With Verified Mandates, verification happens during checkout. Customers don’t need to have their account or routing numbers memorized as we take them directly to their online banking login. You will then be able to verify their information quickly and easily. We then send both you and your customer an immediate confirmation once the account is verified.
Nearly two thirds of US businesses take up to three days to catch fraudulent payments. Catch attempted fraud instantly.
Verify new customers directly in the payment flow and get notified straight away.
Customer bank details authenticated automatically. No need to compromise on experience.
Automatically verify the first transaction to future proof your payments strategy and comply with NACHA ACH Web debits rule.
When you’re adding hundreds or thousands of new customers every day, Verified Mandates helps you verify new customers at scale.
Perfect if you offer a free trial for new customers.
If your subscriptions are particularly high value, Verified Mandates gives you peace of mind that your revenue is secure.
When you’re adding hundreds or thousands of new customers every day, Verified Mandates helps you verify new customers at scale.
Perfect if you offer a free trial for new customers.
If your subscriptions are particularly high value, Verified Mandates gives you peace of mind that your revenue is secure.