Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up

COMING SOON — INSTANT BANK PAY

Collect one-off payments seamlessly

Complement your recurring payments with our open banking powered feature - Instant Bank Pay. Now available for US businesses collecting payments from the UK.

Tackle the challenges of collecting one-off payments

The current options are limited: cards have expensive transaction fees, bank transfers offer a poor customer experience and bank debit is not optimized for one-off payments.

Instant Bank Pay is designed to complement bank debit using open banking. These bank-to-bank payments are confirmed instantly, which means better visibility for you and your customers. Save time chasing one-off payments and create a smoother customer experience.

Instant Bank Pay is currently available to US businesses collecting payments from the UK only.

Instant Bank Pay helps you:

  • Take a first payment and set up a mandate simultaneously

  • Collect payments for additional goods or services

  • Send a quick & easy invoice with a payment link

  • Chase down payment failures

Made for one-off payments

  • Instant confirmation

    This bank-to-bank payment offers real-time confirmation for you and your payers.

  • Optimize payer conversion

    Frictionless authorization and no need to enter card details.

  • Reduce fees

    Typically 25% cheaper than credit card transactions in the UK.

  • Save admin time

    Spend less time chasing down late or failed payments.

How it works

Add Instant Bank Pay to your checkout, or send your customer a link requesting payment.

We connect your customer to their bank and they authorize the payment.

Once payment is made, you both receive an instant confirmation.

In our first month using the feature, two-thirds of customers who experienced a failed payment were reached by Instant Bank Pay.

Oliver Nelson, Head of Service, Cuckoo Broadband

Instant Bank Pay is ideal for:

Taking a first-time payment

When a new customer signs up, take their first payment instantly before bank debit collections begin.

Easy invoicing

Collect one-off payments quickly by sending customers an invoice with an Instant Bank Pay link.

One-off charges for goods or services

Invite customers to purchase additional goods or services which can be paid for outside of their recurring payment, or follow-up on a failed payment.

Account top-up

Prompt your customers to instantly top-up their accounts with a one-off payment and continue to use your services.

Cuckoo Broadband reduces costs

“We’re excited to continue using Instant Bank Pay for one-off payments. Not only will it prevent our customers from losing access to our services, it’ll also help reduce the time we spend chasing late payments and the risk of costs outstanding.” - Alexander Fitzgerald, Founder and CEO at, Cuckoo Broadband

Read the case study

Getting started

  • Is Instant Bank Pay available in the US?

    Instant Bank Pay is currently only available for businesses with customers in the United Kingdom.

  • What if I'm new to GoCardless?

    If you’re brand new to GoCardless, you can get started by signing-up for an account.

  • Using GoCardless through a partner?

    If you connect to GoCardless through a partner application, they will need to integrate it first. Let us know you're interested.

Start optimizing your payments today

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

help@gocardless.com

Support

help@gocardless.com

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., 353 Sacramento St 9th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94111, US

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.