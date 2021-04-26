Tackle the challenges of collecting one-off payments

The current options are limited: cards have expensive transaction fees, bank transfers offer a poor customer experience and bank debit is not optimized for one-off payments.

Instant Bank Pay is designed to complement bank debit using open banking. These bank-to-bank payments are confirmed instantly, which means better visibility for you and your customers. Save time chasing one-off payments and create a smoother customer experience.

Instant Bank Pay is currently available to US businesses collecting payments from the UK only.