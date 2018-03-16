Momentum Training & Crossfit Hackney

Whipping London into shape Momentum Training and CrossFit Hackney is one of the leading Crossfit gyms in the UK. Since opening in May 2013 it has grown to over 250 regular members and is currently looking at opening another site. Before GoCardless, Momentum used PayPal to collect its membership fees. But the business needed a cheaper alternative that was easier to integrate with the existing membership system. Geoff Stewart, founder of Momentum Training and CrossFit Hackney explains, “PayPal fees were relatively high and it was difficult to integrate, so our developers were keen to find a cheaper and easier alternative.” Switching to GoCardless In the quest for a suitable solution Momentum came across TeamUp, a specialist management platform for fitness businesses, which recommended Momentum use GoCardless to collect payments. It took just minutes to get started.

GoCardless was super easy to integrate. With PayPal we needed a developer to get us set up but we were able to get set up with GoCardless ourselves."