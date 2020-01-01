Use GoCardless to collect membership payments
GoCardless for TeamUp
Spend more time with your members and less time worrying about payments with GoCardless for TeamUp
Automatically collect customer payments
Improved Member Experience
Automated payment collection and high success rates mean that you can focus on the member experience, not chasing up late payments.
Better membership experience
Create the best membership experience by offering flexible payment options. Collect fees on any day and take one-off payments for extras such as classes, events and purchases. Switch current members to GoCardless for free!
Less admin
Easily set up and automate collection of payments, so you can minimise your financial admin.
How it works with TeamUp
Create your TeamUp account and connect it GoCardless through the 'payment settings' screen in your TeamUp dashboard. TeamUp will walk you through this with their personal support team.
Create membership packages and then add them to customers, or direct your customers to your included online portal. TeamUp can also import your existing GoCardless mandates without customers being affected.
Once integrated, all your Direct Debit monthly membership payments (as well as one-off payments) will be tracked automatically by GoCardless for TeamUp. There's no need to check your bank statement to see if someone has paid.
Track every aspect of your business and manage payments from within TeamUp. You can make refunds, charge store purchases to a member's direct debit, amend the dates of a payment or change anything you need.
All the features you need to streamline your payments
Flexible payments
Made for recurring payments - whether invoicing regular customers or subscription fees.
Seamless integration
Set up your customers to pay by GoCardless and manage your payments all from within TeamUp.
Stop chasing payments
Control when you get paid and cut out the stress of debtors. GoCardless allows you to choose when your customers pay you.
Ready to get started?
Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your TeamUp account now.