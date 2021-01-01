Use GoCardless to collect membership payments
GoCardless & TeamUp
Spend more time with your members and less time worrying about payments with GoCardless for TeamUp
Automatically collect customer payments
Improved Member Experience
Automated payment collection and high success rates mean that you can focus on the member experience, not chasing up late payments.
Better payer experience
Create the best payer experience by offering flexible payment options. Collect fees on any day and take one-off payments for extra purchases.
Less admin
Easily set up and automate collection of payments, so you can minimise your financial admin.
How it works with TeamUp
Create your TeamUp account and connect it GoCardless through the 'payment settings' screen in your TeamUp dashboard. TeamUp will walk you through this with their personal support team.
All the features you need to streamline your payments
Flexible payments
Made for recurring payments - whether invoicing regular customers or subscription fees.
Seamless integration
Set up your customers to pay by GoCardless and manage your payments all from within TeamUp.
Stop chasing payments
Control when you get paid and cut out the stress of debtors. GoCardless allows you to choose when your customers pay you.
Low fees, no hidden pricing
1% + $0.40p per transaction, capped at $4. Simple.
Ready to get started?
Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your TeamUp account now.