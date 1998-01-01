Skip to content
NEWSGoCardless has acquired Nordigen

Made for recurring payments

GoCardless makes it simple to collect recurring and one-off payments from customers in New Zealand and worldwide.

Chasing payments shouldn’t be a full-time job, and with GoCardless it doesn’t have to be. GoCardless is built on Direct Debit, a pull-based payment method. Customers complete a simple online mandate to authorise you to collect payments automatically on due dates. Learn more

Xero has chosen GoCardless as its best-in-class solution for Direct Debit and it shows – the integration is really seamless and intuitive.

Kiril Shaginov, Mörk Chocolate

"We can get clients set up in minutes and we know that’s it – our payments come in on time and are automatically reconciled."

Invoice payments

Say goodbye to overdue invoices. Customers only need to set up their payment details once, securely online. Then collect one-off or recurring payments whenever they are due.

Subscription payments

Create flexible recurring payment plans to suit your business. Take payments directly on your website or by sending your customers a secure payment link.

Ideal for your customers

Simple

Setting up payment details only takes two minutes for customers to complete online.

Transparent

Customers will always be notified by email when a subscription is starting or one-off payment is being taken.

Efficient

No more customers writing out and posting cheques, logging in to online banking or forgetting to pay.

Safe and protected

Your customers’ payments are fully protected if a payment is ever taken in error.

Simple to manage
Collect and manage recurring and one-off payments using our simple dashboard. Renew, amend and pause payment plans easily and get full visibility on each transaction. 

Connect to your software
Connect GoCardless to your business software to automate payment collection and reconciliation.

Moving clients to GoCardless is pain-free — and once everything is set up, cash collection takes care of itself.

Ben Nacca, Founder, Cone Accounting

Made to grow with your business
International payments

Collect payments from customers around the world, including the UK, Eurozone countries, the USA, Canada and New Zealand. 

Completely customisable

Tailor our out-of-the-box payment pages to suit your needs, or build your own bespoke integration using our API.

Real-time alerts

Get notified by email for any failed payment or customer cancellation. With Success+ you can sit back and let any failed payments be retried for you.

Fully safe and secure

GoCardless is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority, and ISO27001 certified for security standards.

Futureproofing payments
GoCardless has acquired Nordigen – a platform that provides free access to open banking data and premium data insights.

Open banking is a once-in-a-generation technological change that we believe will drive bank payments for decades to come.

This acquisition takes us to the next level with state-of-the-art open banking connectivity. Letting us offer best-in-class products for both payments and data, for any business that wants to harness the power of open banking.

Trusted by 75,000+ businesses. Of all sizes. Worldwide

  • Saves time & improves cash flow

    “The team is saving 5 - 10 hours a month on admin already – this will likely double as we get more clients paying by Direct Debit,”

  • Saves on admin and transaction fees

    “We wanted a solution that would integrate easily into our existing workflows and that could provide solid reporting – GoCardless ticks all of those boxes.“

  • International recurring payments

    “GoCardless has been an instrumental part in growing and expanding our little business across 3 regions - Australia, UK, and USA”

  • Save time on admin

    “GoCardless integrates perfectly with Xero. I never need to spend time on reconciliation, as the payments, including the fees are processed and reconciled automatically.“

  • Reduce debtor days

    “I used to spend 2-3 hours a week chasing clients. That’s already halved. When we move the majority of our clients to GoCardless, I anticipate time savings of up to 3 hours a week.”

  • Easy to use

    ”GoCardless is super user friendly, seamless and allows great visibility at all times. It changed the game for us and has made cashflow issues a thing of the past!”

Ready to get started?

Pay as you go pricing, with low transaction fees and no monthly contract. Get started in minutes.

