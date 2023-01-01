Reduce failed payments

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With GoCardless, around 97.3% of payments are successfully collected first try. And if any do fail, Success+ schedules another attempt on the best day for each customer.
On average, 10–15% of all credit and debit card payments will fail because of lost, stolen or expired cards – and every failed payment needs to be retried and rectified, adding to your admin burden.
GoCardless stops those awkward conversations with clients, it saves time and it obviously helps cash flow – that’s a huge thing!”Saija Mahon, Founder & MD, Mahon Digital
GoCardless is built on Direct Debit, a bank-to-bank payment method. Unlike cards, bank accounts don’t expire, so customer details rarely need updating. That’s partly why only 2.5% of Direct Debits fail on the first attempt.
If a payment does fail on the first try, you still have a 76% chance of success thanks to Success+. Just sit back and let Success+ schedule another attempt on the best day for each customer.
”GoCardless is super user friendly, seamless and allows great visibility at all times. It changed the game for us and has made cashflow issues a thing of the past!”
Pay as you go pricing, with low transaction fees and no monthly contract. Get started in minutes.