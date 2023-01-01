Skip to content

Collect instalment payments

With instalment payments, you can split the cost of an item into several manageable amounts, making it easier for customers to say yes. Another payment tool for your belt.

Instalment payments are perfect for:

Collecting flexible instalments

With GoCardless, you can collect flexible recurring payments and give your customers greater control, whether it's weekly, monthly or quarterly. For example, you can spread the cost of $1,000 into three monthly payments with the first being $500, and the remainder $250.

Taking equal instalments

With GoCardless, you can break the sum into equal instalments – like paying $3,000 over three months at $1,000 each. As soon as the instalment plan is completed, the payments will be stopped automatically.

Forget expensive fees

Skip expensive card fees by billing via bank payments. Cut your payment costs by 56%.

Automate admin

Easily see the status of any payment from any customer, any time. And if you connect GoCardless to your accounting system, reconciliation is automatic.

End late payments

You don’t have to rely on your customers remembering to pay invoices on time. Saving you all those costly hours chasing up late payments.

Connect your existing software

Use our easy-to-use online dashboard, or connect GoCardless to the software you already use.

Payment failure rates as low as 0.5%

Reduce your failed payments. Successfully collect 99% of instant, one-off payments – and 97.3% of automated, recurring payments – on the first try.

Source: GoCardless Payment Success Rates, 2025

Payment failures with GoCardless are only around 2-3%, compared to upwards of 10% with cards... We don’t have the resources, or the patience, to be chasing late payments.

Jeremy Meltzer, Founder and CEO, i=Change

How it works

Partner search

Connect with your accounting software

GoCardless seamlessly integrates with over 350 billing, accounting and CRM platforms including Salesforce, Quickbooks and Xero. Search for your partner to find out more.

    Connect with your accounting software
    Trusted by 75,000+ businesses. Of all sizes. Worldwide

    • Saves time & improves cash flow

      “The team is saving 5 - 10 hours a month on admin already – this will likely double as we get more clients paying by Direct Debit,”

    • Saves on admin and transaction fees

      “We wanted a solution that would integrate easily into our existing workflows and that could provide solid reporting – GoCardless ticks all of those boxes.“

    • International recurring payments

      “GoCardless has been an instrumental part in growing and expanding our little business across 3 regions - Australia, UK, and USA”

    • Save time on admin

      “GoCardless integrates perfectly with Xero. I never need to spend time on reconciliation, as the payments, including the fees are processed and reconciled automatically.“

    • Reduce debtor days

      “I used to spend 2-3 hours a week chasing clients. That’s already halved. When we move the majority of our clients to GoCardless, I anticipate time savings of up to 3 hours a week.”

    • Easy to use

      ”GoCardless is super user friendly, seamless and allows great visibility at all times. It changed the game for us and has made cashflow issues a thing of the past!”

