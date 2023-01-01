Collect instalment payments

Global payments
With instalment payments, you can split the cost of an item into several manageable amounts, making it easier for customers to say yes. Another payment tool for your belt.
With GoCardless, you can collect flexible recurring payments and give your customers greater control, whether it's weekly, monthly or quarterly. For example, you can spread the cost of $1,000 into three monthly payments with the first being $500, and the remainder $250.
With GoCardless, you can break the sum into equal instalments – like paying $3,000 over three months at $1,000 each. As soon as the instalment plan is completed, the payments will be stopped automatically.
Skip expensive card fees by billing via bank payments. Cut your payment costs by 56%.
Easily see the status of any payment from any customer, any time. And if you connect GoCardless to your accounting system, reconciliation is automatic.
You don’t have to rely on your customers remembering to pay invoices on time. Saving you all those costly hours chasing up late payments.
Use our easy-to-use online dashboard, or connect GoCardless to the software you already use.
Reduce your failed payments. Successfully collect 99% of instant, one-off payments – and 97.3% of automated, recurring payments – on the first try.
Source: GoCardless Payment Success Rates, 2025
Payment failures with GoCardless are only around 2-3%, compared to upwards of 10% with cards... We don’t have the resources, or the patience, to be chasing late payments.Jeremy Meltzer, Founder and CEO, i=Change
GoCardless seamlessly integrates with over 350 billing, accounting and CRM platforms including Salesforce, Quickbooks and Xero. Search for your partner to find out more.
”GoCardless is super user friendly, seamless and allows great visibility at all times. It changed the game for us and has made cashflow issues a thing of the past!”
Pay as you go pricing, with low transaction fees and no monthly contract. Get started in minutes.