Become a GoCardless Advisor and get rewarded for helping businesses in your network collect payments more efficiently. Unlock exclusive benefits like discounts on transaction fees for every business you refer to us. Terms and conditions apply.
1
Register your interest
Register your interest on this page. We’ll get back to you via email once we’ve validated your application to organise an introductory call.
2
Refer your clients
You know your network best. Refer clients to us via the simple referral process and we'll handle the rest. Our payments guide and toolkit are a great way to get started.
3
Get rewarded
When a business you refer goes live with GoCardless, you'll both be rewarded with discounts on transaction fees. See FAQs below for more details.
Become a GoCardless advisor and unlock rewards for you and your clients. Every business you successfully refer to simplify their payments with us will benefit from a 25% discount on transaction fees for 12 months. Plus, you’ll get a discount of 15% on all future transaction fees too. Terms and conditions apply.
We want to make it easy for you. Get access to everything you need to make the most of being a GoCardless Advisor, including:
We like to start with a chat so we can learn more about you, discuss the programme, and answer any questions you have.
We want to make it as easy as possible for you to help your clients. We'll provide you with the tools you need to support your clients, and a simple, fast referral process.
We'll keep you updated with any new features, news, or talking points you can feature in your communications and help you refer.
Wayne Findlay, CEO and Co-founder, The Back Room
GoCardless seamlessly integrates with over 350 billing, accounting and CRM platforms, including Xero, Salesforce, and Zoho. Search for your partner to find out more.
We make it super easy for payments to be made on time. Both with instant payments and automated payments.
Say goodbye to awkward conversations with customers to chase them to pay. Payments are automated and more successful with GoCardless.
A lot of businesses get stuck with manual payment admin, like reconciliation. Connect to a partner, find data easily and automate tasks.
GoCardless collects direct bank payments. Meaning no card fees. And with all that wasted admin time cut away, the savings really stack up.
GoCardless empowers businesses to easily collect instant one-off and automated recurring payments. Direct from their customer’s bank account to theirs. Improve cash flow, save time and money, win and retain more customers, and stress less.
Use GoCardless on its own, with our easy-to-use online dashboard. Or connect to one of 350+ other systems – including Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, Zuora, and Salesforce – to conveniently manage everything.
