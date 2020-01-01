Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResourcesAccountants

On-demand webinar: Taking the worry out of increasing your fees

Watch this free webinar and take the worry out of increasing your fees. With expert advice from Heather Townsend, Founder, The Accountants Millionaires’ Club.

Scroll to learn more

Watch our webinar with the Accountants Millionaires’ Club and learn how to take the worry out of increasing client fees.

About your hosts

Heather Townsend, Founder, The Accountants Millionaires’ Club. Heather is the author of 'The Accountants Millionaires' Club'. She works with accountants to help them successfully market and sell themselves. In the last year her clients have added over £1 million in fees to their client portfolio.

Myles Mclaren, Accountant Specialist, GoCardless Myles works with GoCardless’ accounting software partners to ensure that integrations run smoothly and add value to customers. He also leads the Accountants Program in the UK, offering training, support and advice to GoCardless accountant partners.

In this webinar, you'll learn

  • The ten step process to increasing fees, without losing customers

  • How to take the pain out of billing with fixed pricing

  • How to respond to customers who push back

  • 3 common mistakes to avoid when putting a fee increase in place

Fill in your details to watch the webinar.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services. GoCardless SAS (23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France), an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.