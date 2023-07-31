[Webinar] Staying competitive with open banking
Are you considering open banking but not sure where to start? Join us for a short webinar where we’ll be looking at real-life examples of how other businesses are using open banking to improve customer experience and optimise payments.
10:00am - Thursday 21st March
Meet our speakers:
Coral Kratenstein, Lead Product Marketing Manager,
Sean McHutchison, Payments Specialist at GoCardless
Cal McLarnon, Pre-Sales Solutions Engineer III at GoCardless
What you’ll get from this session:
An overview of the different ways you can harness open banking
Real-world examples of open banking at work
A live demo of open banking in action
A live Q&A with GoCardless payments experts