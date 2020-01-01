Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
CALCULATE the cost of churn

Make happy & loyal customers

Don’t let your customers churn unintentionally. Take a customer-centric approach to payments. Try the convenient and reliable way to pay, with GoCardless.

Get in touch4 ways to keep more customers
Make happy & loyal customers
Make happy & loyal customers

Don’t let payment failure impact customer experience

Churn is a strong indicator of overall performance, but it’s also directly related to failed payments. Hamish Wood, Senior Manager Customer Experience, explains how payments with low failure rates help keep customers happy and returning.

The right payment method impacts customer experience

  • 13% improvement in overall customer churn after a year of using GoCardless

    13% improvement in overall customer churn after a year of using GoCardless

  • 91% customer retention after just 3 months using GoCardless according to the IDC

    91% customer retention after just 3 months using GoCardless according to the IDC

  • 5% improvement in customer retention can increase revenue by 25%-95%

    5% improvement in customer retention can increase revenue by 25%-95%

Docusign 4k white
Epson logo white 4k
Lifestyle Fitness logo white 4k
deputy logo white 4k
british journal logo white 4k

Don’t let churn become a concern

Calculate your churn costGet in touch

Speak with our payments experts to learn how you can make sure your customers don’t leave unintentionally.

Calculate your churn costGet in touch