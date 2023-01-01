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Find out how time value of money can help you make better investments
Cost-volume-profit analysis helps you make sure you’re making money
Are balloon payments a good option for your business? Find out more
Reduce volatility in profit and loss statements using hedge accounting methods
Explore the features of debt securities with GoCardless
Find out why a company's book value is so significant
Does backup withholding apply to your earnings? Find out when it’s used
Find out how the weighted average cost method works and how to use it
Find out more about the generally accepted auditing standards (GAAS)
Find out what transfer pricing is and what it means for your business
Discover the definition and calculations behind adjusted gross income
Contra and barter transactions can be beneficial for business. Here’s how
Find out how to calculate marginal revenue and why it’s so important
Learn why the gearing ratio metric matters to investors
Believe it or not, there are advantages to having zero balance
A suspense account is essential for holding unknown amounts
What are sinking funds? Find out everything you need to know, right here
Learn how to take your finances seriously with double-entry bookkeeping
Find out if the accelerated depreciation method makes sense for your business
An internal audit could keep your business on track. Here’s how.
Is the retail inventory method useful for your business?
Reserves are profits that have been set aside for a specific purpose
Operating leverage reveals what percentage of your total costs are fixed
Aging reports for accounts receivable can help improve your financial health