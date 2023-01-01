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Accountants

Accountants

What is time value of money?
What is time value of money?

Find out how time value of money can help you make better investments

2 min read
Accountants
Cost-Volume-Profit Analysis (CVP): A Complete Guide
Cost-Volume-Profit Analysis (CVP): A Complete Guide

Cost-volume-profit analysis helps you make sure you’re making money

2 min read
Accountants
What is a balloon payment?
What is a balloon payment?

Are balloon payments a good option for your business? Find out more

2 min read
Accountants
Hedge Accounting 101
Hedge Accounting 101

Reduce volatility in profit and loss statements using hedge accounting methods

2 min read
Accountants
What are debt securities?
What are debt securities?

Explore the features of debt securities with GoCardless

2 min read
Accountants
Book value definition and how to calculate it
Book value definition and how to calculate it

Find out why a company's book value is so significant

2 min read
Accountants
What is backup withholding?
What is backup withholding?

Does backup withholding apply to your earnings? Find out when it’s used

2 min read
Accountants
What is the average-cost method?
What is the average-cost method?

Find out how the weighted average cost method works and how to use it

2 min read
Accountants
A guide to Generally Accepted Auditing Standards (GAAS)
A guide to Generally Accepted Auditing Standards (GAAS)

Find out more about the generally accepted auditing standards (GAAS)

2 min read
Accountants
Transfer pricing: what is it and how to use it
Transfer pricing: what is it and how to use it

Find out what transfer pricing is and what it means for your business

3 min read
Accountants
Adjusted gross income (AGI): What is it and how to calculate it
Adjusted gross income (AGI): What is it and how to calculate it

Discover the definition and calculations behind adjusted gross income

2 min read
Accountants
What are contra and barter transactions?
What are contra and barter transactions?

Contra and barter transactions can be beneficial for business. Here’s how

3 min read
Accountants
What is marginal revenue?
What is marginal revenue?

Find out how to calculate marginal revenue and why it’s so important

2 min read
Accountants
What is the gearing ratio?
What is the gearing ratio?

Learn why the gearing ratio metric matters to investors

2 min read
Accountants
What is a zero balance account?
What is a zero balance account?

Believe it or not, there are advantages to having zero balance

3 min read
Accountants
What is a suspense account?
What is a suspense account?

A suspense account is essential for holding unknown amounts

2 min read
Accountants
A guide to sinking funds
A guide to sinking funds

What are sinking funds? Find out everything you need to know, right here

2 min read
Finance
Double-entry bookkeeping explained
Double-entry bookkeeping explained

Learn how to take your finances seriously with double-entry bookkeeping

2 min read
Accountants
What is accelerated depreciation?
What is accelerated depreciation?

Find out if the accelerated depreciation method makes sense for your business

2 min read
Accountants
What is an internal audit?
What is an internal audit?

An internal audit could keep your business on track. Here’s how.

2 min read
Accountants
A guide to the retail inventory method (RIM)
A guide to the retail inventory method (RIM)

Is the retail inventory method useful for your business?

3 min read
Accountants
What is reserve accounting?
What is reserve accounting?

Reserves are profits that have been set aside for a specific purpose

2 min read
Accountants
What is operating leverage?
What is operating leverage?

Operating leverage reveals what percentage of your total costs are fixed

2 min read
Accountants
How can aging of accounts receivable help your business?
How can aging of accounts receivable help your business?

Aging reports for accounts receivable can help improve your financial health

2 min read
Accountants
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