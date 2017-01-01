Webinars, Podcasts & Events
3 steps to future-proof your payment strategy
The transformation of the payment landscape has been accelerated by COVID-19, forcing businesses to re-think their payment processes for the future.
Watch this 15 minute on-demand webinar to understand the impact of COVID-19 and discover how you can automate and future-proof your payment strategy based on research from Forrester.
How to boost subscription growth with better payment experiences
Watch this webinar and gain actionable strategies for boosting subscription growth with a better payment experience.
GoCardless and Chargebee - Revenue Recognition
Learn how you can make the most of the Chargebee platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections.
Improve cash flow and automate payments with Quote to Cash
Learn how you can make the most of the Salesforce platform with Quote to Cash to transform customer engagement and payment collections.
[On-Demand] Episode 1: Insights from Epson on a customer-centric approach to payments
Discover how Epson has tackled international subscriptions with a customer-first approach to payments.
[On-Demand] Episode 2: How Re-Leased saved $10K a month in bank fees through automation
Join us to hear how Re-Leased automated their payments process, reduced their DSO by 15 days and are now saving $10,000 a month in bank fees.
Episode 3: Scale your Payments like a Cloud Native
Join us on November 16th, to hear from Chargebee and Cuckoo about how they leverage cloud-based payments to scale and grow their businesses.
The CEO Consult
Join G2’s first-ever CEO Consult where you’ll gain key insights into building a “Best of” software company from CEOs Hiroki Takeuchi (GoCardless), G2’s Godard Abel ,and Chargebee’s Krish Subramanian.
4 Costs of Payment Failures and how to optimize them
Watch this on-demand mini webinar to discover the costs of payment failures and learn how you can reduce them. We will share findings from the Forrester research report, Recurring Payment Friction In The US.
3 Challenges to address when collecting payments different ways
Watch this 15 minute on-demand mini webinar where we will present and share Forrester's findings on the challenges businesses are facing when managing numerous payment methods and the processes needed to support them.
Now is the time for SaaS businesses to channel the power of open banking
PaymentsJournal spoke down with Andrew Gilboy, General Manager, North America at GoCardless, and Tim Sloane, VP of Payments Innovation at Mercator Advisory Group to learn about how and why SaaS businesses should channel the power of open banking.
How subscription businesses leverage bank debit for recurring payments
Andrew Gilboy, General Manager, North America at GoCardless and Chris George, CEO and Founder of Subscription Trade Association discuss the benefits of leveraging bank debit for recurring payments. They cover how bank debit can help lifetime value and customer acquisition costs as well as the benefits and risks subscription businesses would see.
How open banking will shape the subscription industry
Andrew Gilboy, General Manager, North America at GoCardless and Chris George, CEO and Founder of Subscription Trade Association have a candid conversation on what open banking is, the benefits and how it will shape the subscription industry.
