GoCardless named a Leader in two G2 Grid® product ranking reports

By GoCardless — Jun 2020 — 2 min read

We're excited to announce today that GoCardless has been included in three new G2 Grid Reports released this week. Based on the sum of positive reviews it received from verified users, who compared GoCardless to similar SaaS-based payment processing offerings, GoCardless is positioned as a Leader in the Summer 2020 G2 Grid reports for Payment Processing and Subscription Revenue Management software. GoCardless is also positioned as a High Performer in a third G2 Grid Report for Enterprise Payment software solutions.

“GoCardless has been identified as a Leader in our Payment Processing and Subscription Revenue Management reports, as well as a High Performer in our Enterprise Payment report, based on the company’s large market presence and high levels of customer satisfaction,” said Kara Kennedy, Market Research Director, G2.

In the Payment Processing report, GoCardless’ satisfaction ratings were highlighted by attributes such as ‘likely to recommend,’ ‘ease of setup’ and ‘ease of administration’, all scoring higher than the category average. Additionally, over 95% of reviewers rated the product four out of five stars or better.”

Reviews by users of the GoCardless platform highlight the software’s simplicity and ease of use. “The system is very flexible and can be used for one-off invoices, regular invoices, or subscription payments. Once you have set up a regular payment you can easily see the payment dates for this in the customer folder,” said one user.

Another reviewer commented, “The system is extremely user friendly and links beautifully with the accounting software Xero. This linking of online systems saves time and money, and the reconciliation is done at the click of a button. With a glance, I can see who is set up, and if any changes occur I am informed instantly. All in all, I highly recommend GoCardless.”

“GoCardless prides itself on being the best way to collect recurring payments, making it easier for businesses to get paid,” said Andrew ‘AG’ Gilboy, GoCardless General Manager, North America. “With our international payment capabilities and the recent unveiling of Success+, we constantly strive to simplify the payment process and make it more cost-efficient for businesses to collect payments from customers around the world. We are thrilled to see the positive impact of our solutions in these customer reviews and how our platform works seamlessly with existing payment infrastructures. It is truly an honor to be positioned in these reports among some of the largest and best-known companies in the payments market.”

G2 releases its highly respected Grid and Index Reports, which rank products based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the report are ranked by customer satisfaction (based on validated reviews on G2) and market presence (based on market share, company size, and social impact).

Learn more about what real users have to say of GoCardless on G2’s review pages.