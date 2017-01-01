By GoCardless — May 2020 — 1 min read

8x8, a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, is using GoCardless to provide Direct Debit as a payment method to its customers worldwide.

GoCardless makes it easy for companies of all sizes to collect recurring payments from customers around the world, a calling we focus on doing better than anyone. So as 8x8 looked to transition its Direct Debit offering to an online solution that would manage payments across multiple bank debit schemes and countries, a natural connection was born.

By catering to global payment preferences for Direct Debit, 8x8 will minimize payment failure rates and increase their Finance group’s visibility within the business. The company recently broadened its relationship with GoCardless to include payments from the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand after seeing initial success collecting payments from customers in England and the European Union.

Why Direct Debit?

Direct Debit with GoCardless offers a one-stop shop solution for payments that offers more coverage (30+ countries covering over 70% of the world’s recurring revenue) and lower failure rates (as low as 0.5% with retries) than any other Direct Debit provider. Increased coverage and reduced involuntary churn - not to mention reduced costs normally associated with card fees and manual processes - combine to substantially increase efficiency for Finance teams at scale.

In fact, an IDC white paper recently found that finance teams are 21% more efficient with GoCardless. The same white paper found that GoCardless helps businesses reduce the time spent on managing payment platforms by 59% on average.

“As a fast-growing technology company we wanted to provide our customers with a simple and easy-to-use payment method to manage their recurring payments. The GoCardless platform not only means that we can provide a great experience to our customers; it has also enabled us to consolidate our paper-based processes and legacy systems into a single payments platform. We are confident that we have the right payment solution in place, which will be deployed globally in the coming months.” - Samuel Wilson, Chief Customer Officer and Managing Director of EMEA at 8x8.

8x8 is using the GoCardless API to integrate its payments with Salesforce.com and its billing engine, Gotransverse, to provide a seamless ‘quote to cash’ process to increase efficiency and provide a 360 degree view of payments within the business.

Hiroki Takeuchi, CEO GoCardless, commented, “We are delighted to welcome 8x8 as a customer and look forward to helping them manage their recurring payments as they grow their business globally. Demand for collaborative communications technology is growing at an accelerated pace right now. Our goal is to provide a robust way for 8x8 to collect its recurring payments quickly and efficiently so that it can focus on keeping the world connected.”