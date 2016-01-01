Skip to content
What's up at GoCardless: November 2016

By Gabriela MatiasDec 20161 min read

📷 Matt Heath @mattheath

2nd November - The DevOps Series: Insider Talks

The Insider Talks is the first event on GoCardless DevOps Event Series. Our own Chris Sinjakli presented "Lessons Learned the Hard Way: Postgres in Production at GoCardless" and Simon Vans-Colina presented "DevOps at Monzo". Stay tuned for more information on the next event!

16th November - Trans*Code London Remembrance Social

The Trans*Code community has had a busy year. It was one marked by incredible accomplishments from members of our community, but also touched by loss. One of our much loved community members, Emily Voukelatos, passed away earlier this year. Her coworkers, friends and members of the Trans*Code community created an event to gather and remember her, while looking back at the year that's ended and forward to the one ahead.

21st November - The Family. Stop Paying for It: How to Not Waste Money as an Entrepreneur, by Oussama Ammar

Join TheFamily for a talk by Oussama Ammar, Co-founder & Partner at TheFamily, to hear about how you can stop wasting cash. 💸

Wondering what we’re up to next month?

  • 16th December -

     

