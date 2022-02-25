In celebration of the US Black History Month, we are shining a spotlight on one of our wonderful US colleagues, Mary Carter. Mary tells us more about her role at GoCardless and shares a bit about herself, plus the aspects of health and wellness that are most important to her.

What do you do at GoCardless?

I’m the Principal Solutions Engineer and Global Team lead for North America and Australia. I help consult businesses on how to handle their payments so they can focus on the core vision of their company.

How long have you been at GoCardless?

For two and a half years.

Tell us something most people don’t know about you

I’m classically trained in the Cello and Viola. I played in the Jazz Orchestra and competed in shows growing up.

Who is someone that has inspired you and why?

I’m inspired by my parents. My mother and father are great role models in terms of personal success and how they’ve been able to navigate through their lives to build the type of life they want. They’ve been an amazing support system for me growing up and to this day.

What is your favourite book or podcast?

I really enjoyed reading Man’s Search for Meaning by Victor Frankhl. However, I have a ton more I could recommend.

What aspect of Health and Wellness is most important in your daily life?

Two aspects most important to me for my own health and wellness is to stay active and words of affirmation. There are only so many things that we can control in our lives so we have to be mindful of what those are. I believe regular movement to stay fit and expressing myself/appreciating the folks in my life are the two most important things I can continuously nurture.