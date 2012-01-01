Updated 'Pay with GoCardless' buttons for merchants
By Alasdair MonkNov 20121 min read
Following the rebranding of our splash pages and payment pages, we've updated our 'Pay with GoCardless' buttons for you to use when implementing GoCardless on your sites or apps.
You can find several variations of our button (including a 'Donate with GoCardless' version) as well as usage instructions in our help centre.
