Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Spencer Hockey Club

By Tim RogersNov 20121 min read

Spencer Hockey Club are one of several sports clubs collecting their membership fees with GoCardless. With over 400 members they wanted a simple way to collect fees, and to keep track of who had paid. As a non-profit they didn't want to pay high fees.

The GoCardless API was the perfect solution. Integrated into the Spencer Hockey Club website, it makes paying and keeping track of whose paid incredibly simple. Mark McDermott, who wrote the integration, describes the benefits:

"We'd wanted a way for members to pay their fees online for a couple of years, but PayPal and the rest were just too expensive. With fees of only 1%, GoCardless changed that. It's made collecting membership fees much less time consuming, so our volunteers can focus on what they do best."

The GoCardless API is incredibly flexible, and with client libraries in PHPJavaPython,Ruby and .NET it's easy for any developer to use.

GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

Learn moreSign Up

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services. GoCardless SAS (23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France), an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.