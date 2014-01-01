Four Top Tips for Setting Up Customers

By Matt Robinson — Jan 2014 — 1 min read

Merchants sometimes ask us for help getting all their customers set up on GoCardless. To make things easier, we’ve put together our four top tips:

1. Move your customers over automatically

If you’re already using Direct Debit, our bulk change system means that you can transfer all of your existing customers over without them doing anything.

2. Email all your customers at least twice

Send them regular email reminders using this template.

3. Follow up with customers by phone

If some of your customers still haven’t set up an authorisation, the best thing to do is give them a quick call to explain what they should do and the benefits of doing it:

Saves us admin time, so we can focus on giving you great service.

Paying by Direct Debit saves you time - you only have to do it once.

You are fully protected by the Direct Debit Guarantee.

This allows people to click through to the GoCardless payment page directly from the invoice and set up the payment immediately.

You can use Plan Links to get a link to add to invoices or use an accounting integration to do this automatically. You may also want to use our 'Pay with GoCardless' buttons.

Any questions? Get in touch with help@gocardless.com