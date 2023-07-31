Skip to content
Official Payments Partner of Swim England

The easy way for swim clubs to get paid

Collect membership fees and one-off payments without any of the stress, time-consuming admin or awkward chasing.

Help your club grow faster

Don't spend hours manually reconciling payments or sifting through spreadsheets. Our bank payment solutions are an easier, faster and more cost-effective way to make sure you get paid on time, every time.

Automate membership fees

Say goodbye to hours of admin and chasing payments by using Direct Debit to automate the collection of your recurring membership fees. Online and flexible, there’s no need for repeat set-ups when you change your fees.

Easily collect one-off extras

Use Instant Bank Pay to create payment links and QR codes for one-offs like new kit, accessories or gala fees. It provides instant notifications when someone’s paid and is less than half the price of getting paid by credit card.

Connect with your existing software

Manage everything in one place by integrating GoCardless with the software you already know and use. Explore our 350+ partner directory

CUSTOMER STORY
“When it comes to time saved for staff and volunteers, and revenue raised, nothing has had more of an impact than switching to collecting payments using GoCardless.”

Jo Deakins, Business Development Manager, City of Coventry Swimming Club

Read the full story

Meet us at these upcoming events

GoCardless Swim England National Winter Championships 2023 (25m)
14 – 17 Dec 2023 at Ponds Forge International, Sheaf St. Sheffield S1 2BP

More details

