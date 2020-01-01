Instant Bank Pay for:
Business services
Learn how Instant Bank Pay can help your users better manage their payments. Saving themselves time, cost, and stress.
Instantly collect an upfront payment, and setup a Direct Debit mandate, in one smooth flow.
Direct Debit is great for business services firms to collect recurring payments from a client, but it can’t instantly process an upfront payment. Which leaves them relying on admin-heavy bank transfers.
With Instant Bank Pay, your users can offer a simple payment flow that takes an instantly-authorised, one-off payment. Either standalone, or together with a Direct Debit mandate setup.
Smooth onboarding of new clients
In one smooth process, your users can instantly collect an upfront payment and setup a Direct Debit mandate for all future payments.
Collect payment for extra services, without hassle
Your users can collect one-off payments instantly, without having to rely on awkward bank transfers or expensive card payments.
Cheaper than card payments
The fees associated with card payments can be up to 238% more than Instant Bank Pay, depending on the provider.
Faster payouts than card payments
Completed payments take an average of 1.51 days from the payment being created, to getting paid out to the merchant. Typical card payments take up to 3 days.
See how it works. Right here, right now.
Bank transfers are slow and admin-heavy. Cards are expensive and failure-prone.
Instant Bank Pay is the better way for your users to collect instantly-authorised, one-off payments. Try it now with a donation to The Trussell Trust, or watch a video.
Solving the biggest payment problems businesses have
"I need links that trigger bank transfers"
83% of GoCardless merchants that connect via a partner and send invoices, want to be able to send a link that triggers a bank transfer.
"Card payments are too expensive"
65% of GoCardless merchants that connect via a partner and sell memberships or subscriptions, say credit card payments are too expensive.
"I want to stay within GoCardless"
80% of GoCardless merchants that connect via a partner and sell memberships or subscriptions, want to be able to take instant payments through GoCardless.
More and more business services firms are using it
In the business services space alone, more than 300 merchants have started using Instant Bank Pay to process payments.
Hear from a partner who's integrated it already
QuickFile wanted to further reduce the admin and cost burdens their users experienced. So they built Instant Bank Pay into their GoCardless integration.
Read about their experience with the build, including how they got up and running with just one developer allocated.
Ready to offer your users a better way to collect one-off payments?
We’ve got easy-to-use documentation and a video walkthrough from a GoCardless engineer. And if you need any help, the team is always available at partnerships@gocardless.com.